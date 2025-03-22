"I don't like the way it tastes" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary bows out of $250,000 deal with beverage company BAM

Paige Hansen appeared on the latest episode of Shark Tank, which was released on March 21, 2025. Paige presented her beverage company, BAM (Because Agriculture Matters), and she sought a $250,000 investment in exchange for 10% of her business.

Paige explained that the Earth faces a soil crisis due to extensive monoculture farming, which depletes nutrients and biodiversity from the soil. Hansen believes that increasing demand for certain crops can naturally improve soil health. She identified buckwheat as a beneficial crop, as it prevents erosion and attracts pollinators. Paige showcased her buckwheat-based products, including coffee and smoothies.

However, the sharks were unimpressed with the taste, especially Kevin O'Leary, who expressed dissatisfaction.

"I understand everything about your product now. I just can't get behind it 'cause I don't like the way it tastes," said Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary.

Although Paige noted that the buckwheat market was worth $2.9 billion, the sharks felt her company was still in its early stages. RaShaun Williams also shared this view. Ultimately, Hansen left the show without securing a deal.

Paige Hansen's journey from journalist to entrepreneur to Shark Tank

Paige Hansen spoke with the University of Missouri's Show Me Mizzou on March 20, 2025, and discussed her experiences as an entrepreneur. Paige was invited to apply for season 16 of Shark Tank, for which she recalled being hesitant. Her startup, BAM, had only launched in November 2023; however, Paige decided to take the opportunity. She wanted to raise awareness about buckwheat, a crop she believed in.

She knew that many people in the US were unfamiliar with buckwheat. Paige saw the Shark Tank appearance as a chance to educate others, even if she didn't secure a deal.

"It's hard to find suppliers, co-packers, contractors, and investors to support you on the journey. You have to be okay with hearing 'no' and finding a way to get a 'yes,'" said Paige.

Paige Hansen transitioned from a journalist to an entrepreneur. After working in TV news, she held sales and marketing roles in New York City. Her most recent position was at an agtech startup. Paige had always been a self-starter. Looking back, she realized she had entrepreneurial tendencies from a young age. However, it took time for her to pursue entrepreneurship.

Paige found starting her own business to be challenging but also rewarding. She enjoyed building something from scratch and couldn't imagine doing anything else. The entrepreneur explained how she came up with the idea of using buckwheat seeds for plant-based milk. Paige noted that plant-based milk is a growing market, with nearly $3 billion in US sales.

She wanted to create demand for buckwheat to encourage farmers to grow more of it. Hansen chose to focus on plant-based milk because she had personal experience with dairy-free products, having followed a dairy-free diet for over 10 years.

"I wanted to be able to make a meaningful impact for buckwheat," said Paige.

Paige further explained what sets BAM apart from other plant-based milks. BAM is the first US-based plant-based milk made from buckwheat, a nutrient-dense seed that is gluten-free. The product is certified organic, and Paige prioritizes using only the necessary ingredients. Hansen found that customers are drawn to BAM because it provides a convenient way to add nutrient diversity to their diets.

Many people use plant-based milk as an ingredient in various recipes. For Hansen, the connection between soil health and nutrient density is important. Research has highlighted the benefits of nutrient-dense foods, and Paige believes this knowledge drives consumer interest in healthier products.

Shark Tank season 16 is currently airing on ABC.

