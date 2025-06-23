"I literally sat down and passed out" - Paige DeSorbo explains her sudden disappearance while guest hosting Love Island USA

Love Island USA season 7 episode 12 premiered on Peacock on June 15 and featured a surprise appearance by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, who joined the show as the guest host for the "Got Wood?" challenge.

Upon her arrival, Paige explained the rules of the challenge to the contestants after introducing herself and expressing how big a fan she was of the show. While she was seen during the early part of the challenge, she was mysteriously absent as that segment ended.

Paige reflected on the incident in the June 17 episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, revealing she had to leave the segment due to a medical emergency while filming.

The Summer House star shared that she wasn't feeling well during the segment but chose to hide it to avoid disrupting production. Eventually, it caught up with her—she sat down and passed out.

"I’m not feeling totally normal, but again, I’m not stopping the show that has so graciously asked me to come on. I literally sat down and passed out," she shared.

Love Island USA guest host Paige DeSorbo chose to continue her shoot despite not feeling well

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo entered Love Island USA to guest-host a "Got Wood?" challenge, testing islanders' understanding of their fellow contestants.

The challenge segment began with Paige’s introduction and reactions to the first few participants. However, the episode quickly shifted focus entirely to the cast, with no further appearance or reaction shots from the guest host.

No explanation was given for Paige’s sudden absence, leaving fans puzzled about what had happened. Paige finally addressed her sudden disappearance two days after the episode aired, revealing on her podcast that it was due to a medical emergency.

The Love Island USA guest host recalled a long filming day, and they started pretty early. She had just landed in Fiji for the shoot and wasn't fully adjusted to the new environment. Regardless, she convinced herself she was fine and wouldn't make a scene out of it.

"It’s a long filming day, and we started pretty early. And mind you, I had just landed, not even a full 24 hours that I am there. I’m not even acclimated. But I’m fine, I’m not gonna say that. I’m not gonna be a diva. Like, I’m doing a job," she recalled.

Paige soon took a beta blocker to calm her nerves, but the heat caught up to her, prompting her to take a sudden break from the shoot. She ended up vomiting.

"The sun starts beating down on me pretty aggressively. I have a high pain tolerance, so if I’m uncomfortable, I’m really waiting for the last second to tell you, because I don’t want to be a problem. I don’t want to be bothersome," Paige said.

The Love Island USA guest host continued:

"I’m like an hour and a half into filming and I’m like, 'You know what? Real quick, I’m feeling a little bit queasy. Let me take a moment to myself. I throw up.

After throwing up in the middle of the shoot, Paige told the producers that she was okay. She admitted that she wasn't feeling comply normal with her situation, but she didn't want to stop the show that had "graciously" invited her. However, she eventually passed out.

After that moment, Paige realized that she couldn't finish her shoot, and even if she did try, she believed that she would pass out again.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

