"I’ll apologize for my misstep" — Southern Charm star JT attempts to clear the air with Madison about alleged affair

Southern Charm released its latest episode on March 27, 2025, which was the first part of the season 10 reunion. While the whole cast addressed various topics, Madison and JT cleared the air regarding their conflict. Throughout season 10, JT was accused of stirring up drama, including a claim that he said Madison's husband, Brett Randle, thought she had an affair with him during a past group vacation.

Madison confronted JT about the alleged comments, and the issue was revisited at the Southern Charm reunion. JT explained that his previous conversation with Madison and Brett was about their whereabouts during the trip, not an affair. JT's decision to be vague about the conversation led to rumors, which caused Madison to lash out at him.

Madison apologized for taking her reaction too far, saying she would do anything to protect her family. JT also apologized for bringing up unnecessary information.

“I’ll apologize for my misstep for airing laundry that didn’t need to be aired,” stated Southern Charm star JT.

The conversation became heated, with Madison cutting off JT and telling him not to go further after which the discussion ended.

JT faces heat at Southern Charm reunion over Venita Aspen romance

At the start of the reunion, host Andy Cohen greeted each Southern Charm cast member individually, including JT. When JT said he was feeling great and happy to see everyone, the rest of the cast felt differently as JT had disagreements with most of the cast by the end of the season.

Andy reminded JT that he had quit the show last time, and JT admitted he acted on emotions in a moment of weakness. Salley Carson, a new cast member, added that JT often has emotional outbursts.

"Yeah, my inner bitch, um, had a moment. I was able to successfully, today, tell it to quiet down, I'm sorry," stated JT.

At the Southern Charm season 10 finale, viewers learned that JT started dating Venita Aspen, his former close friend, two months after filming ended. However, their romance was short-lived, and they stopped speaking after Venita unfollowed JT on social media. The two met again at the reunion, where Venita revealed that they last spoke on October 28.

JT greeted her, but Venita's response was lukewarm, leading to an awkward silence. After JT had addressed his issues with Madison, the conversation shifted back to JT's relationship with Venita. They discussed their transition from friends to romantic partners, which led to a heated debate about JT's communication with his girlfriend.

JT claimed that Venita knew he had a girlfriend, but Venita denied this. Salley Carson defended Venita, questioning JT's actions and even calling him a "f*ckboy". Austen Kroll also commented on the situation, noting that JT's circumstances had changed as JT had previously done a "f*ckboy exorcism" on him.

JT responded, stating that he did not cheat on his girlfriend with Venita. However, his comment upset the rest of the Southern Charm cast. Venita also expressed frustration that JT did not defend her when his girlfriend sent her hostile messages. The argument escalated, with Venita storming off the set to find her phone, claiming she had evidence of their off-camera conversations.

Watch the second part of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

