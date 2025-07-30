"I'm hurting financially" — Welcome to Plathville star Kim opens up about getting a new job and her ongoing divorce

Welcome to Plathville season 7 episode 2 aired on July 29, 2025. The latest episode of the TLC show featured cast members including Veronica, Olivia, Zac, Kim, Micah, and more.The second episode featured Kim, who is currently going through a divorce from Barry, opening up about getting a part-time job. She shared about how she had been struggling since their divorce proceedings started.Welcome to Plathville star Kim also opened up about getting into a DUI and the events that followed after that. Talking about getting a job and how it had been hard for her, Kim confessed to the cameras:&quot;There have been disagreements that Barry and I have had because I'm hurting financially. Early on, after Barry and I separated, I made some bad decisions one night, and I ended up getting a DUI. Thankfully, I was fine, and no one else was involved in the incident. And I've learned a lot since then, and it's not something I will ever, ever repeat again.&quot;Welcome to Plathville season 7 episode 2: Kim shares getting a part-time job, ongoing divorce from Barry, and more View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latest Welcome to Plathville season 7 episode 2 featured the cast members navigating through their lives and relationships. One of the major shifts was with Kim, the mom. As she was going through a divorce from Barry, she had gotten a part-time job at a restaurant in Tallahassee.Sharing about her job, Kim stated:&quot;I now have a part-time job. I work a couple nights a week hostessing, and it's fun. I like it. I also love that Lydia works here, and Mariah works here, so I come into work, and I see at least one of my daughters. It is hard getting back into the workforce. I haven't worked a job since I was in college.&quot;Further in her confession, Welcome to Plathville cast member recalled how she had properties that she had &quot;built and managed.&quot; She wasn't sure what would happen after the divorce. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also shared concerns about what she would end up getting from those properties. If she were to lose it, then she wouldn't have anything left. Kim also admitted that she couldn't live on hostessing income alone. Talking more about the struggles she had been facing, Kim stated:&quot;I think the hardest part of it is knowing that I'm in my 50s. I don't have, you know, like, retirement. I'm not set up for much more than this. I mean, I think I'm pretty good handling my money, but Barry is beyond good with money.&quot;Recalling her time with Barry, she said how he had a career while she spent 25 years supporting him. Kim also mentioned having disagreements with Barry and her financial struggles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWelcome to Plathville star noted that she had made some bad decisions since she separated from Barry. As a result, she was involved in a DUI. She noted that no one was hurt and that she had learned a lot since then.Later in the episode, Kim talked about court fees, lawyer fees, inability to drive for a few months, doing community service, and more. She confessed that it was a &quot;really hard year&quot; for her.In the meantime, she said that Barry didn't check in on her. She mentioned how they spent 25 years together and that they had 10 kids together.Fans can stream Welcome to Plathville season 7 episode 2 on TLC to learn more about Kim.