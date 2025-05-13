"I’m just going to go back to Russia" — 90 Day Diaries star Olga opens up about separation from Steven

90 Day Diaries season 6 episode 9, titled Dear Diary, Where Is My Dream Girl?, premiered on TLC on May 12. The episode featured the separation of Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova after a long and tumultuous phase in their relationship.

In the episode, while Steven expressed a desire to work on their relationship and suggested taking a break instead of breaking up, Olga was determined to move on and return to Russia for her kids.

During a conversation with fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Fernanda Flores, Olga shared that she felt New York was financially hard on her, and she wouldn't bring her kids into such a situation. Instead, she felt it would be better to move back to Russia.

“If New York is going to be very hard for me. I’m not going to put my kids in a situation that’s I don’t have money, I can’t live here anymore. I’m just going to go back to Russia, visit the kids. I have my apartment there. I have, like, my family who helped me,” she said during the episode.

90 Day Diaries stars Olga and Steven reflect on the problems in their relationship

Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend met during the summer of 2017 when Olga visited Ocean City, Maryland, on a summer work visa from Russia. The two quickly hit it off, and after just a few weeks of dating, Olga became pregnant.

Their relationship was first featured during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2018 and documented their journey through relationship and parenthood.

When the couple returned for 90 Day Diaries season 6, they were living together in New York as parents of two. However, by the end of the season, cracks in their relationship began to show, and they decided to take a break—eventually planning to separate in episode 9.

Steven and Olga used their separate moments in the episode to reflect on the current state of their relationship. In his confessional, Steven admitted that they hadn’t been seeing eye to eye for the past few months and revealed that he was staying at a friend’s house to give them both some space.

“Olga and I have kind of always had a little bit of a tense relationship and the past few months and we really haven’t been seen eye to eye too much. Two weeks ago, just kind of reached the boiling point. I’m just staying with a friend until things can cool down and we can figure out, like, exactly what is going on,” the 90 Day Diaries star said.

Meanwhile, Olga shared in her confessional that she and Steven had been “arguing a lot,” which led them to decide to take a break and spend some time away.

90 Day Diaries noted that there was so much uncertainty between the couple, and she didn't know what she wanted to do. She was confused between continuing to work on their relationship or ending it for good.

Later in the episode, Olga had a conversation with Fernanda Flores during a photo shoot. Discussing her eventual separation from Steven, Olga said that if she couldn't have a proper life in New York, she would just move back to Russia to have a stable life with her kids.

By the end of the episode, Olga met with Steven, who suggested taking a six-month break to focus on themselves rather than ending the relationship entirely. However, Olga responded that she had decided to move on from their relationship and go back to Russia.

“If I’m moving forward, I’m moving forward. If I’m fully focusing on myself, I’m focusing on myself,” the 90 Day Diaries star concluded.

90 Day Diaries season 6 episodes are available on TLC.

