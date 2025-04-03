"I'm just a mouse in the house" — Million Dollar Secret star Samantha quips after deceiving the rest of the contestants

In Million Dollar Secret's episode 6, host Peter Serafinowicz visited Samantha, the designated millionaire, in her room. He praised her for playing the game well without raising suspicion and complimented her on her performance at dinner, saying he couldn't detect anything unusual from her.

Samantha attributed her success to her experience as a cop, which allowed her to perform well under pressure. Peter informed Samantha about her next secret agenda. If she succeeded, her vote would count twice; however, if she failed, she would face an extra vote against her. Her task was to get three people to say "Justin Timberlake" in conversation without singing or referencing song lyrics.

"I play as if I'm still looking for the millionaire... I'm just a mouse in a house trying to hold on to the cheddar," stated Million Dollar Secret contestant Samantha.

Samantha expressed her confidence as Peter left the room. He warned her to be on the lookout for any traps.

Samantha's secret strategy pays off in Million Dollar Secret as Chris gets eliminated

With only two episodes remaining until the conclusion of Million Dollar Secret, the contestants were eager to find the millionaire and win the prize money. The sixth episode picked up from the previous one, in which the millionaire voted out Lydia. The contestants tried to make sense of the events by recalling who claimed to have voted for Lydia. They remembered that Jaimi had made this claim, which she still upheld.

During lunch, the contestants discussed Lydia's elimination. Samantha stated she wouldn't have voted for Lydia, while Jaimi admitted to voting for her, believing she was the millionaire. Jaimi felt uneasy, sensing that she was being targeted.

"I would definitely feel uncomfortable if I was you [Jaimi] right now," stated Kyle.

In a confessional, Jaimi decided to be more cautious, watching for suspicious behavior to identify the millionaire and protect herself. She felt like she was being watched and wanted to clear her name. Jaimi acknowledged that her vote for Lydia might have raised suspicions, but she insisted she was not the millionaire.

She pointed out that assuming she was the millionaire just because she voted for Lydia was overly simplistic. Corey asked Jaimi who she thought had lied. Jaimi replied that someone had indeed lied, noting that deception was part of the Million Dollar Secret game. Later, Jaimi expressed frustration, feeling they were focusing on the wrong issues.

Despite Jaimi's efforts to clear her name, Corey and the other contestants remained suspicious of her. Samantha, the actual millionaire, seized the opportunity to divert attention from herself. She was pleased that the conversation had shifted to Jaimi. Samantha recognized Jaimi as a temporary shield since Jaimi had openly admitted to voting for Lydia.

Samantha chose not to interrupt Jaimi's conversation with the others, allowing the focus to remain on Jaimi. This approach worked in Samantha's favor. She successfully completed her secret task on Million Dollar Secret, earning an additional vote in the elimination round. This enabled her to cast two votes, giving her greater influence in the game.

After Jaimi's team lost the daily challenge, the winning team sent Corey to the trophy room to search Jaimi's box. He found no money, and his attention shifted to Chris, whom he thought was acting strangely. Peter gave Corey a secret task: get another contestant to say "911, misdemeanor, and handcuffs" during a conversation.

When Corey rejoined the others, he claimed that the three words were clues for finding the millionaire, and everyone recited them. At elimination time, most Million Dollar Secret contestants voted to eliminate Chris, which left him in tears as he left.

