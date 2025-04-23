“I'm out” — Love Triangle Australia star Sam Carraro quits again after explosive fight with Ariana

Married at First Sight Australia alum Sam Carraro made his return during Love Triangle Australia season 3 episode 4 after quitting the show initially. His second run didn't last long either, and he once again quit the show after arguing with his potential suitor, Ariana Djori.

When Sam first appeared on the show, he was texting with Ariana but didn’t seem interested and quit early. However, producers brought him back in episode 4. While he was gone, Ariana started getting to know her second option, Nuri, and they stayed in a house together.

When Sam showed up at their door, Ariana wasn’t happy to see him. She asked why he came back after ghosting her. He said he wanted to see what she looked like, but then got frustrated and left.

As he took his suitcase back down the road, he shocked everyone by exclaiming that he didn't want to continue and quit the show for good.

“I'm not doing this, I'm out," he said while storming off the Ari and Nuni's residence.

Love Triangle Australia star Sam Carraro tries to explain why he ghosted Ariana

Love Triangle Australia season 3 episode 4, I'd Like To Get To Know Her, premiered on Stan on April 20.

In the episode, the contestants who entered the second week with their original partners experienced a shakeup as they were introduced to their second suitors. With the introduction, all three contestants had to live under the same roof until the contestants chose one of their two suitors.

This situation brought out the most drama between the couple involving the Married at First Sight Australia alum Sam Carraro.

After Sam ghosted Ariana Djori within the three days of their texting phase, Ariana had no choice but to continue the show with her second suitor, Nuri. The two eventually moved in with each other, only to be greeted by the re-entering Love Triangle Australia star Sam Carraro in episode 4.

In episode 4, Ari wasn't happy to see Sam at her door. After recalling that he ghosted her on national TV, she asked him why he was back. In response, Sam explained that after some thinking and making some quick judgments, he wanted to say 'hi'.

Unsatisfied with the answer when Ari asked the same question, Sam sarcastically replied that his arrival was part of the show format.

"Yeah, but usually you'd have to take part in the texting first. So, I'm a little bit confused I thought I wasn't your cup of tea, doll," Ari responded.

The tension only escalated when Ari quipped that she didn’t think she was his “cup of tea.” Without missing a beat, Sam bluntly confirmed, “You’re not.”

As the argument escalated, Sam challenged his Love Triangle Australia suitor, asking if she had never experienced rejection before — and whether she simply didn’t know how to handle it.

Ari eventually snapped and told Sam that robbed her of the chance to choose between two potential suitors. Seeing how Ari was fighting back, Sam decided to take back his luggage and storm out of the house.

When the Love Triangle Australia confronted him to understand what was going on in his mind, he refused to speak and told them to stop rolling the camera.

"I'm not saying anything. What do you want me to say? Can you stop rolling mate?," he said before storming off and declaring his exit.

Love Triangle Australia season 3 episodes premiere every Sunday on Stan.

