"I'm not ready to say goodbye right now" — Married At First Sight Australia's Awhina admits after a shocking Final Vows twist with Adrian

Awhina and Adrian were one of the notable couples on Married At First Sight Australia who, along the way, faced difficulties about communication, long-distance concerns, and differing expectations. Their Final Vows reflected these ongoing challenges as they initially decided to separate but later reconsidered their decision.

During her Final Vows on Married At First Sight Australia, Awhina explained her thoughts about the decision. She stated:

"The confusion came with head, heart, body. They were all fighting with each other with what I wanted... I'm not ready to say goodbye right now and I'm confused."

Despite stating that the relationship had difficulties, Awhina and Adrian’s interaction after their vows led to further questions about the status of their relationship.

Awhina and Adrian’s uncertain future after Final Vows on Married At First Sight Australia

A conflicted final decision

At the Final Vows, Awhina and Adrian addressed the concerns they had about their relationship. Adrian reflected on the process, emphasizing that his goal was to "walk away with someone" and that it was uncommon to find a person who made him "feel comfortable" with himself.

He also considered whether their relationship could continue outside Married At First Sight Australia, explaining:

"I might have to move my whole lifestyle somewhere else, away from my family and friends – is that really what I want to do, and is this relationship worth it?"

Awhina discussed her considerations, emphasizing distance and her responsibilities outside the experiment. She highlighted that Adrian lives in Sydney while her life, including her son and community, is established in Perth.

She underscored that just as her commitments are in Perth, Adrian's are in Sydney, raising concerns about their future together. She later stated her decision, saying:

"You're not my future right now. This is where our journey ends."

A sudden change of heart

After their decision, Awhina and Adrian had a conversation that led to further discussion about their relationship. Awhina responded to Adrian’s expression by saying:

"Don't look at me like that, Adrian...Do you want to spend time with me tonight?"

Adrian confirmed his willingness by saying it was something he was open to. Awhina asked if their continued interaction was on a friendship level or if there were other considerations. Adrian stated,

"Of course you know I have feelings for you, I just read my vows."

When Awhina questioned whether Adrian was "choosing to walk away," he acknowledged that he was aware of his feelings for her but maintained that his decision was based on the challenges they faced in their relationship.

An open-ended future

Awhina questioned their earlier decision by asking Adrian if he wanted to "try right now" and see what their connection would look like outside of Married At First Sight Australia. After a brief pause, Adrian responded,

"Yes."

When discussing what could come next, Adrian explained that they would "go out together" with an understanding of "the situation" and without "pressure to it," emphasizing that they would "see where we stand and how we go" after leaving Married At First Sight Australia. He later added,

"The future is bright."

Awhina and Adrian left the Final Vows together, with their next steps remaining undecided.

Follow the remaining couples as Married At First Sight Australia's Final Vows continues Monday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

