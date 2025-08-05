"I prefer we don’t talk”- Below Deck star Solène gets into a disagreement with Jess

Episode 10 of Below Deck season 12 was released on August 4, 2025. It kicked off where the previous episode ended. Captain Kerry was still trying to get rid of the drunk and misbehaving member of the charter by letting the police handle her. Solène told her brother about Jess and also mentioned that she didn't like that Jess was also pursuing Barbara. She also asked Jess to stay away from her. The previous episode saw Barbara getting upset with Jess after the latter kissed Solène an hour after she kissed her. She confronted her about the same and disapproved of the fact that Jess had lied to her by telling her that she didn't want to do anything with Solène. In episode 10, Solène referred to the incident when she told her brother about Jess. Further in the episode, when Jess went to check on her, Solène thanked her for her care but asked to stay away from her. &quot;I prefer it when we don't talk,&quot; said Solène. Solène's treatment of her made Jess rethink her decision to be with her. She thought Barbara was much more honest and regretted her decision of letting her go. What happened between Solène and Jess on Below Deck season 12 episode 10? In episode 10, when Solène got on a call with her brother, she told the cameras that she was very close to him and shared most things with him. She told him that while she had a crush on Jess, she didn't like that she was pursuing Barbara as well. She clarified that she didn't want to be in a situation like that, so she was going to take a step back. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the episode, when Jess found Solène eating in the crew's mess, she hugged and kissed her, and asked her if she was having fun. She then demanded to know what happened between her and Barbara earlier that day. The latter stated that Barbara was summoning her aggressively and stated that she didn't like people speaking to her like that. &quot;No worries, it's not about you,&quot; Solène added. Jess stated that it wasn't what she cared about, adding that she just wanted to ensure that Solène didn't get into trouble. The latter asked her to stop caring about her, to which Jess asked her why she didn't want her to care. She also asked her to be careful with Barbara because she didn't want her to get fired. Solène, in turn, said that while she appreciated her care, she would prefer if they didn't talk at all. This made Jess walk off and come to a Below Deck confessional. &quot;Oh my God, girls so f*cking complicated,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe continued to state that Solène gave a distant vibe and that she didn't find people like her attractive. She said her feelings were changing because of &quot;too much drama&quot; on Solène's side and added that she felt like she was losing her mind on the boat. Talking about Barbara, Jess said to the Below Deck cameras that Barbara seemed more &quot;real&quot; than Solène because she always spoke her mind and expressed her honest feelings. Jess then got emotional while stating that she made a mistake by choosing Jess over Barbara. &quot;I feel like I'm going in circles with this, it's just hard,&quot; she said in the Below Deck confessional. New episodes of Below Deck season 12 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.