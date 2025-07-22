Below Deck star Rainbeau slams Solène for being a "wannabe"

Below Deck season 12 released episode 8, titled Bad Romance, on July 21, 2025. One of the segments of the episode caught Rainbeau de Roos reaching her limit amid brewing tension with Solène Favreau. The rocky work relationship between the two led to Rainbeau slamming Solène for being an unprofessional crew member, who was uninterested in doing their job on the yacht.Despite their disagreement over duties, Rainbeau, in the July 21 episode, tried to have a &quot;heart to heart&quot; to figure out &quot;what's actually going on.&quot; However, Solène seemed unwilling to make amends. As a result, they failed to find a middle ground, which only aggravated the animosity. Rainbeau then criticized Solène, saying:&quot;You lazy, wannabe famous, only to be here on TV, dumb [bleep] can't even do the f***ing job,&quot; she vented to the cameras.In a separate confessional, the Below Deck star questioned Solène for having no self-awareness, noting that she would be &quot;a b***h right back&quot; if Solène continued to lock horns with her. Rainbeau admitted that she had reached a point where she did not &quot;care anymore.&quot;What caused Rainbeau's outburst in episode 8 of Below Deck season 12? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring a group dinner earlier in the evening, Rainbeau and Solène argued about the allotment of work responsibilities. Solène recalled how Rainbeau had asked her to scrub toilets on the previous charter, despite already giving her permission to go to bed. While Solène criticized Rainbeau for going back on her words, the latter presented the crewmates with a different version of the story.&quot;Don't f**king lie,&quot; Rainbeau said to Solène.Being called a liar in front of the yachties did not sit well with Solène, who warned Rainbeau to be &quot;careful&quot; with her words. As the tension escalated, Rainbeau removed herself from the conversation to calm herself down.While speaking to the Below Deck cameras, Rainbeau mentioned that she did not need &quot;turmoil&quot; in her life. However, no matter how much she tried to avoid conflict, the female crewmates cornered her, deriving some &quot;weird pleasure&quot; out of demeaning her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe female cast member stated that the feuds would not have bothered her had she not had a &quot;deep childhood emotional trauma,&quot; saying she grew up in a household where &quot;feelings weren't a thing.&quot;&quot;I can wake up in the morning, even today, call my mom and tell her, like, 'Hey, I'm having a really bad day, I have so much anxiety, like, I can't breathe.' And she will look at me and tell me, like, 'What am I supposed to do about it?'&quot; she added.Consequently, the Below Deck stew believed that the &quot;hurt&quot; emerged from her unresolved childhood trauma. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the episode, Rainbeau pulled Solène aside for a conversation to make amends. During the one-on-one, she shared that she felt &quot;sad&quot; that Solène had labeled their interaction her low point of the charter. She continued, saying that she was trying to be &quot;super forgiving&quot; before adding that she gave Solène 10 minutes extra to sleep, which in yachting was a &quot;big deal.&quot;&quot;I'm trying to be as nice as possible and as accommodating as possible. And I feel like it's not really appreciated,&quot; Rainbeau remarked.However, Solène remained unmoved. She responded by imitating her superior and accusing her of having an &quot;attitude.&quot; She further slammed Rainbeau for assuming she did not take her job seriously, stating that even when displeased with the assigned tasks, she completed them anyway.Unable to reach an agreement, Rainbeau exited the conversation and accused Solène of being a &quot;wannabe.&quot;Below Deck episodes can be streamed on Peacock.