  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Below Deck star Rainbeau slams Solène for being a "wannabe"

Below Deck star Rainbeau slams Solène for being a "wannabe"

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 22, 2025 17:27 GMT
Rainbeau from Below Deck (Image via Instagram/@rainbeau.dr)
Rainbeau from Below Deck (Image via Instagram/@rainbeau.dr)

Below Deck season 12 released episode 8, titled Bad Romance, on July 21, 2025. One of the segments of the episode caught Rainbeau de Roos reaching her limit amid brewing tension with Solène Favreau. The rocky work relationship between the two led to Rainbeau slamming Solène for being an unprofessional crew member, who was uninterested in doing their job on the yacht.

Ad

Despite their disagreement over duties, Rainbeau, in the July 21 episode, tried to have a "heart to heart" to figure out "what's actually going on." However, Solène seemed unwilling to make amends. As a result, they failed to find a middle ground, which only aggravated the animosity. Rainbeau then criticized Solène, saying:

"You lazy, wannabe famous, only to be here on TV, dumb [bleep] can't even do the f***ing job," she vented to the cameras.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a separate confessional, the Below Deck star questioned Solène for having no self-awareness, noting that she would be "a b***h right back" if Solène continued to lock horns with her. Rainbeau admitted that she had reached a point where she did not "care anymore."

What caused Rainbeau's outburst in episode 8 of Below Deck season 12?

Ad

During a group dinner earlier in the evening, Rainbeau and Solène argued about the allotment of work responsibilities. Solène recalled how Rainbeau had asked her to scrub toilets on the previous charter, despite already giving her permission to go to bed. While Solène criticized Rainbeau for going back on her words, the latter presented the crewmates with a different version of the story.

"Don't f**king lie," Rainbeau said to Solène.
Ad

Being called a liar in front of the yachties did not sit well with Solène, who warned Rainbeau to be "careful" with her words. As the tension escalated, Rainbeau removed herself from the conversation to calm herself down.

While speaking to the Below Deck cameras, Rainbeau mentioned that she did not need "turmoil" in her life. However, no matter how much she tried to avoid conflict, the female crewmates cornered her, deriving some "weird pleasure" out of demeaning her.

Ad
Ad

The female cast member stated that the feuds would not have bothered her had she not had a "deep childhood emotional trauma," saying she grew up in a household where "feelings weren't a thing."

"I can wake up in the morning, even today, call my mom and tell her, like, 'Hey, I'm having a really bad day, I have so much anxiety, like, I can't breathe.' And she will look at me and tell me, like, 'What am I supposed to do about it?'" she added.
Ad

Consequently, the Below Deck stew believed that the "hurt" emerged from her unresolved childhood trauma.

Ad

Later in the episode, Rainbeau pulled Solène aside for a conversation to make amends. During the one-on-one, she shared that she felt "sad" that Solène had labeled their interaction her low point of the charter. She continued, saying that she was trying to be "super forgiving" before adding that she gave Solène 10 minutes extra to sleep, which in yachting was a "big deal."

"I'm trying to be as nice as possible and as accommodating as possible. And I feel like it's not really appreciated," Rainbeau remarked.
Ad

However, Solène remained unmoved. She responded by imitating her superior and accusing her of having an "attitude." She further slammed Rainbeau for assuming she did not take her job seriously, stating that even when displeased with the assigned tasks, she completed them anyway.

Unable to reach an agreement, Rainbeau exited the conversation and accused Solène of being a "wannabe."

Below Deck episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications