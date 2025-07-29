Why did Jess and Barbara clash on Below Deck season 12 episode 9? Details explored

Season 12 of Below Deck episode 9 was released on July 28, 2025. Titled A Holiday in Handcuffs, it saw the crew calling the police on a misbehaving member of the charter. It also saw Jess and Barbara clashing after the former kissed Solène. Barbara didn't like that Jess told her she wanted to get to know her and kiss her, an hour before she kissed Solène.She left the scene upon seeing the two kissing. Further in the episode, she confronted Jess and let her know that she was hurt. Jess realized her mistake and apologized to her. She also came to a confessional to say that she shouldn't have acted on her impulses.What happened between Jess and Barbara on Below Deck season 12 episode 9?Solène swam to Jess during the crew pool day. The two flirted, and Solène even told her that she liked her perfume. They then started kissing in front of everyone. Barbara was seemingly upset with the act and told Fraser that she didn't want to explore her chances with Jess anymore. When he asked why, she said she didn't like the &quot;messy vibe.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;If I'm into someone, I would never change my mind in less than one hour,&quot; Barbara said in a Below Deck confessional.Jess said that she had told Barbara she wanted to kiss her in the moment because she hadn't been in a relationship since she was 17, and it was the first time she was exploring.Further in the Below Deck episode, Barbara told her that she wanted to clarify things with her. Jess stated that she wasn't the type of person who would hurt people. Barbara said that even she was someone who took care of the people she liked.&quot;I don't think you were very honest with me,&quot; Barbara added.She then told her that she didn't like how Jess made out with Solène an hour after she showed interest in her. She noted that Jess had also told her that she didn't have any interest in Solène and that she didn't want to sleep with her. She clarified that it was weird for her because Jess had asked to kiss her after that.She added that she didn't think it was nice of Jess to kiss Solène. She also stated that she didn't want to put herself in a situation where she would hurt herself. Jess realized that she shouldn't have acted on her impulses and apologized to Barbara for putting her in that position. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe came to a Below Deck confessional to say that she wanted the best of both worlds, but it was the wrong thing to do.&quot;I've realised now that I actually hurt this person,&quot; she said.Barbara said what was done was already done and that it wasn't possible to change it.What else happened on Below Deck season 12 episode 9?One of the members of the latest charter, Kelly, got drunk and demanded to swim in the sea. The captain urged her to wear a life-saving vest because she was drunk and could have drowned. Kelly, however, refused to wear it and told them she was an expert swimmer. Just when Fraser was helping her with the vest, she jumped off into the sea without putting it on.After getting back on the boat, she demanded to swim again, but the crew held her back. The captain called the cops to get her off the yacht because she kept wanting to swim.New episodes of Below Deck season 12 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.