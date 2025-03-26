"I pretended I had a good time" — Married At First Sight Australia's Beth admits disappointment after awkward date with alternative match

During the Final Task on Married At First Sight Australia, Beth was given the opportunity to meet her alternative match. Reflecting on the experience in an interview with 9Entertainment on March 25, 2025, she stated,

"I know I pretended I had a good time but he really wasn't for me."

Beth participated in the date after realizing that her marriage with Teejay was not progressing, but the meeting did not lead to a meaningful connection. While the date involved conversation and banter, Beth later admitted that her engagement in the interaction was mostly out of politeness.

Married At First Sight Australia: Beth reflects on her other match experience during the Final Task

Beth's decision to meet her alternative match

Beth explained why she agreed to go through with the alternative match experience on Married At First Sight Australia, saying,

"I knew [my husband] Teejay wasn't into me, he'd just written 'leave' and even though I didn't want to entertain someone else I also didn't want to chase someone who didn't want me."

During the meeting, Beth was introduced to Oisin, a 28-year-old personal trainer with an Irish accent. However, she quickly determined that they were not a good match.

"While he was nice enough, a bit cocky for me, but no – I would not have been happy if I was originally matched with him," she said.

The meeting, part of a structured task for the participants, was intended to test compatibility with an alternative match. Despite the opportunity, Beth was thinking about her current situation with Teejay rather than focusing on the new connection.

Beth's reaction to the date

After the date, Beth admitted she was not genuinely engaged in the interaction. "I think that's why I was so disappointed at the end of the date because it just made me think about Teejay even more," she shared. She also explained her outward behavior did not reflect how she truly felt, stating,

"Despite the laughs and banter had on the date, for the most part, I was just being polite."

Beth also compared her experience with that of Teejay, who had a more positive reaction to his alternative match. She recalled,

"He was telling me that she was really attractive and they got along really well and it obviously wasn't what I wanted to hear."

Beth had expected the alternative match experience to offer clarity, but instead, it reinforced her doubts about her connection with Teejay. The conversation between the two after their respective dates highlighted the contrast in their experiences, leaving Beth with additional uncertainty.

The Final Task and Its Impact on Beth

Beth was not surprised that Teejay chose to explore another connection on Married At First Sight Australia, given the state of their relationship. However, she did not expect some of her fellow participants to take part in the activity. Reflecting on one couple’s decision, she stated,

"I genuinely didn't think Paul would be so stupid and actually take on that task. I honestly thought Carina has forgiven him so many times. So I thought he'd be like, 'Right, this girl stood by my side, so I'm not going to do it.' I was really disappointed in him."

As the Final Task continued, participants engaged in discussions about their experiences. Beth and Teejay, along with the other couples, had to assess how these interactions would factor into their decisions for Final Vows. The activity provided further insight into the dynamics between partners as they approached the next stage of Married At First Sight Australia.

