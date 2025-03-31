"I received a ton of feedback" — Rhythm + Flow Italy star Fabri Fibra reflects on criticism and anticipation for season 2

In Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 episode 1, judges Fabri Fibra, Geolier, and Rose Villain met to discuss the previous season just before the audition process. They gathered to talk about and understand how the audience perceived the show to improve the latest season.

Rose Villain expressed her desire for a winner who would showcase original and fresh talent, making Italy proud internationally. Fabri Fibra hoped to find someone who would challenge traditional Italian stereotypes. The judges also talked about the feedback they received after the first season.

Fabri Fibra mentioned that while talking to his peers in the industry, a lot of them had their say on the first season of Rhythm + Flow Italy.

"I received a ton of feedback about the first season of the show, both positive and not so much," stated Fabri Fibra.

Geolier noted that some people thought other contestants should have won, to which Rose Villain jokingly said they would happily take in those rappers in their team. Geolier hoped the criticism would motivate the new contestants to perform better, while Rose Villain emphasized the importance of pushing the contestants to reach their full potential.

What other events happened in Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 episode 1?

Later, in the premiere episode of Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2, Fabri Fibra teamed up with Willie Peyote in Turin to explore the city's freestyling culture. Willie introduced Fabri Fibra to three local rappers, Kiki, Cuta, and True Skill. Cuta shared that he tutored kids to support himself, while True Skill balanced rap with college studies.

"I'm finishing a Master's in Publishing right now. So, I'm basically the black sheep in this situation," stated True Skill.

Fabri Fibra was impressed by their dedication. The three rappers took the stage one by one, performing for Fabri Fibra and Willie Peyote. Although Fabri Fibra was impressed by all three, he decided to reveal his decision later. Only one rapper could advance to Milan and the next round.

Rose Villain took a different approach by traveling to London to meet with Sick Luke. She chose to work with him because he had connections beyond the Italian music scene. Sick Luke introduced Rose Villain to two Italian rappers, Lina Simons and El3ven, who had moved to London at a young age. Unlike Fabri Fibra, Rose Villain asked them to perform in a private setting.

After their performances, Rose Villain and Sick Luke found it difficult to choose between the two rappers. They decided to advance Lina to the next round and offered advice to El3ven, encouraging him to take more risks in his music. Sick Luke then introduced another artist, Nox, who had come from Italy.

Initially, Rose Villain was unsure if Nox's unique blend of aggressive rap and gentle singing would resonate with the audience. However, Rose Villain decided that Nox's distinctive style would be an asset and chose to bring him to the next round.

"I don't care about what any of those people think. 'Cause I think that you [Nox] are exactly what I'm looking for," stated Rose Villain.

Geolier teamed up with his friend Luche to search for talented rappers in southern Italy. He chose this location because he had previously discovered the winner of the last season, Kid Lost, in the same area. Luche introduced Geolier to two local rappers, Kid Carter and Nachelo. They performed for Geolier on a yacht sailing through the Ionian Sea.

After their performances on Rhythm + Flow Italy, Geolier noted that both rappers demonstrated strong technique. However, he decided to move forward with Nachelo, citing his clear identity in his music.

Catch the first four episodes of Rhythm + Flow Italy season 2 on Netflix.

