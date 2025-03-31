Rhythm + Flow: Italy season 2 episode 2 recap: Three artists go head to head while JoeJoe opens up about his journey

Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow: Italy season 2 continues its search for the country’s next rap star. Episode 2, which premiered on March 31, 2024, featured three artists competing for a spot in the next round.

Ad

Judge Geolier was joined by MadMan, a well-known rapper, as they scouted talent in Southern Italy. The episode also highlighted JoeJoe, who shared his struggles with shyness and how it affected his journey in music.

The battle took place in Puglia, where Geolier and MadMan introduced three rappers—Camilway from Calabria, 3Loads from Sicily, and Amon from Puglia. The performances showcased their individual styles, leading to a tough decision for the judges.

Ad

Trending

Camilway secured his place in Milan, while 3Loads and Amon had to battle again for the remaining spot. Meanwhile, JoeJoe opened up about overcoming self-doubt and making his place in Rhythm + Flow: Italy.

What happened in the Rhythm + Flow: Italy episode 2?

Ad

The Rhythm + Flow: Italy episode began with Geolier’s reflections on the importance of Southern Italy’s rap scene. In a confessional, he stated,

“My music symbolizes the rebirth of the south of Italy as it finally takes the space it deserves.”

To explore new talent, he met with MadMan, who shared how his journey started on the rooftops of small towns in Puglia. MadMan explained,

Ad

“I decided to bring you here because it’s a symbolic place. I lived in a town nearby called Martina Franca, but I started coming out to this spot because this is where I met kids who liked hip-hop like me.”

On one of these rooftops, MadMan introduced three contestants: Camilway, 3Loads, and Amon. The artists spoke about their backgrounds and what rapping in their hometowns meant to them.

Ad

Ad

Camilway, who performed in Calabrese, was frustrated by being discouraged from rapping in his dialect. He recalled being told he couldn’t sing in Calabrese because others thought it was unusual. He also revealed his past struggles, showing a bandaged hand and explaining:

“I almost lost my whole arm. I’m lucky any of it’s left.”

Each contestant performed for the judges. After the performances, Geolier and MadMan discussed their strengths. MadMan noted,

Ad

“Either they all get through, or none of them do.”

He praised Camilway’s courage in rapping in Calabrese, saying,

“The first kid was very real. He even had the guts to rap in Calabrian. A bold choice.”

Geolier acknowledged that 3Loads had strong technical skills, while Amon had confidence and a smooth flow but warned that he shouldn’t “overdo it with that stuff.” When announcing the results, Geolier told the contestants,

Ad

“Carrying the flag of the place you’re from can give you a lot of strength, or it can be a burden.”

Ad

Geolier and MadMan agreed that Camilway’s authenticity made him stand out, and he was selected to advance to Milan. However, 3Loads and Amon were too close to call, leading to a freestyle battle.

Geolier set the tone for the challenge, saying it was “time to fight to the death.” Later in the episode, they got into a freestyle showdown. Geolier mentioned there was only one punchline separating their performances. Finally, it was Amon who was selected for the next round.

Ad

The episode also followed JoeJoe’s journey in Rhythm + Flow: Italy. He opened up about his struggles with shyness, explaining in a confessional that he told himself he could do it. He credited his cousin, mother, and grandmother for encouraging him to take this opportunity. His grandmother, Ana, played a crucial role in his life, saying:

“I heard you singing along with the other kids, and I thought, what a voice he has.”

Ad

JoeJoe became emotional while talking about how music helped him express himself.

Rhythm + Flow: Italy episodes 1-4 are now available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback