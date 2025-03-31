“Killed it!”— American Idol fans praise Kaleo Knight’s head-turning performance

American Idol season 23 wrapped up the auditions round with episode 6, which aired on March 30. This episode marked the final group of contestants who advanced to the next level of the season. It also featured esteemed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood as they awarded the last remaining Platinum Ticket to Canaan Hill.

While several contestants in episode 6 received three yeses, Kaleo Knight's performance stood out because she earned a standing ovation from both the judges and the audience. Kaleo was one of the evening's performers who received yeses from all three judges.

At just 17 years old, Kaleo sang And I'm Telling You from Dreamgirls, leaving the judges surprised by her talent and receiving a standing ovation from them. The audience erupted in applause, prompting Lionel to humorously mention that he needed earplugs.

Fans of American Idol echoed the judges' sentiments and took to X to praise Kaleo. Many congratulated the singer on her win, while others celebrated her advancement to the next round of the season.

"Such an old world sound #Kaleo You killed it!" a fan said.

"How brave is Kaleo for tackling that GIANT song?!?! But she landed the. Also, she and her mom together were so cute!" said another.

"Lionel said I probably need earplugs, but let’s be real... I was screaming, too. Kaleo’s going to Hollywood!" added a third.

"Up next tonight on #AmericanIdol is #KaleoKnight singing " I Am Telling You ". It's 3 yes's for Kaleo and she is heading to #Hollywood. Congrats Kaleo!" commented one.

Many fans of American Idol expressed how much they liked her performance.

"That was an incredible performance by Kaleo Knight, She sounded amazing during the auditions," an X user wrote.

"Kaleo knight is going to Hollywood," another user wrote.

"Wow Kaleo has a wonderful voice," commented one.

Kaleo Knight's performance and what judges had to say in American Idol season 23, episode 6

Kaleo Knight, a 16-year-old high school student from Los Angeles, shared that she had Hawaiian and Japanese roots. The judges, particularly Carrie, were initially skeptical of her song choice because they were unsure if she could do justice to the popular track.

Contrary to their expectations, Kaleo sang it perfectly. The song, which only the best of singers could do justice to, was sung well by Kaleo, which made them realize her true potential. This left the judges awestruck; they stood up and gave her an ovation. The audience watching Kaleo's performance also cheered loudly and hooted as soon as she finished singing.

Lionel mentioned that all three American Idol judges were impressed with her, while Carrie remarked that she "landed the plane very, very well" and told her that she finished the tough song beautifully. Luke noted that many 16-year-olds weren't ready, but Kaleo was. Lionel concluded with:

"I love competition when it’s sounding like you."

New episodes of American Idol season 23 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

