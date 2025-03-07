"I spent 40% of my day" — Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary explains why buying TikTok represents high-level dealmaking, not privilege

Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary has emphasized that his involvement in the potential purchase of TikTok is not about privilege but rather about the complexities of global dealmaking. In a March 6, 2025, Instagram video post featuring a clip from his Kennedy Saves the World interview, Kennedy asked O’Leary if his ultimate dream was to become president.

The Shark Tank investor responded, saying,

“I mean, this is incredible. I bet you I spent 40% of my day working on this. And it's going to end April 5th.”

Kevin O’Leary, alongside Frank McCourt, is pursuing the acquisition of the platform, which has billions of users and is at the center of discussions involving both the U.S. and Chinese governments. He underscored that this type of deal requires navigating complex negotiations, engaging with multiple stakeholders, and aligning interests across borders.

Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary on the TikTok deal

A global deal requiring diplomatic and business expertise

O’Leary highlighted that the deal is not just about ownership but about the broader impact on international cooperation. The Shark Tank investor explained,

“I mean, imagine I have a good chance along with Frank McCourt of buying TikTok. That’s a big deal.”

He sees the acquisition as a chance to foster collaboration between two major economies. Negotiations involve both governments and their regulations. O’Leary stressed that his interest in buying TikTok is about more than profit—he aims to promote international cooperation.

"I'm not even in it for the money. It's the legacy of pulling that off to create a deal that's a global deal that gets two giant nations working cooperatively," he said.

The role of capitalism in international relations

During the discussion, O’Leary addressed the idea that capitalism plays a significant role in bridging economic and political differences. Kennedy commented,

“Capitalism is the ultimate diplomacy.”

O’Leary agreed with this perspective, reinforcing the idea that business transactions of this scale contribute to broader international engagement. The Shark Tank investor further elaborated,

“It really has a lot to do with the ability to bring these people together to make this work and know the right people to talk to and understand that I’ve got to work with two governments.”

He positioned the deal as a demonstration of how economic initiatives can influence international relations beyond political disagreements.

Addressing the concept of privilege in dealmaking

The interviewer suggested that deals of this magnitude are only accessible to a select group of individuals, stating,

“It’s white men with their privileged white s**t. That’s who gets to do it, Kevin.”

The Shark Tank investor responded by shifting the focus from identity to experience and expertise. He stated,

“Listen, it really has nothing to do with the color of my s**t.”

He explained that the ability to structure and execute such transactions comes from industry knowledge, business connections, and strategic decision-making. He reiterated that high-level dealmaking is not solely determined by background but by the capability to manage complex negotiations.

The Shark Tank investor's response underscored that participating in large-scale business ventures requires specific skills, industry positioning, and the ability to navigate regulatory environments.

Catch episodes of Shark Tank every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu.

