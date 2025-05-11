"I've had the same hairline since I was seven"— Saturday Night Live host Walton Goggins jokes about his receding hairline during his monologue

Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 19 premiered on NBC on May 10, 2025. White Lotus star Walton Goggins made his hosting debut in the episode. He was accompanied by Arcade Fire, who were making their sixth appearance as the musical guest.

During his monologue, Walton Goggins reflected on the "brooding" nature of his White Lotus character, Rick Hatchett. He shared that he was very happy about the impression of his character until he saw some of the articles published about him.

One headline, in particular, stood out: "Are We All Horny for Walton Goggins’ Receding Hairline?" Poking fun at the piece, Walton joked that he has had the same hairline since the age of seven. Additionally, he sarcastically noted that his hairline wasn't receding but "holding its ground."

Saturday Night Live host Walton Goggins's monologue

Walton Goggins kicked off Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 19 with his monologue, talking about the recent surprising public obsession with him and his White Lotus character, Rick Hatchett. Walton began his monologue by thanking the viewers and sharing how excited he was for the first time hosting the long-running live show.

The Saturday Night Live host then joked that many viewers might recognize him from his role in The White Lotus season 3, cheekily adding, “No spoilers!”—before immediately spoiling that his character dies in the show.

Walton noted that his White Lotus character is “pretty brooding” and shared how some of his friends have recently asked him what it’s like to be seen as such an attractive personality by today’s audience. He responded that he felt pretty good about it, to be honest. However, this feeling only lasted for him until he googled himself and read the article titles written about him.

"My character in White Lotus is pretty brooding, which the Internet seemed to find attractive. Some of my friends have even asked me, 'Well, what's it like to become a sex symbol at 53 years old? And you know what?' If I'm being honest, it feels fantastic. At least it did until I googled myself and read some of the headlines," he shared.

The Saturday Night Live host then went on to read out some of the article titles about him that he found very interesting. The first was about his receding hairline.

The second headline talked about his aging appearance: "His hair is greasy. His eyes are bulging. I think I'm in love." Meanwhile, the third featured title mentioned his looks and called him "depressing little man." The title read "Hollywood's newest heartthrob is a greasy, depressing little man whom no one saw coming."

Commenting on the third article title, Walton shared that, for some reason, the part of that headline that offends him the most is the word "whom". He joked that it sounded "pretentious".

Walton then took a more serious tone and opened up about his upbringing. He shared that he was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, by his mother with the help of her three sisters and his grandmother. He went on to emphasize that his mother is the most important person in his life.

"Growing up, whenever my Mama, she couldn't afford a babysitter, she would take me with her to Honky tonk. My mother taught me how to clog, taught me how to two step, and luckily enough for me, my momma's here tonight," he added.

After introducing his mother sitting among the audience members, the Saturday Night Live host then invited her to the stage, and he finished his monologue dancing beside his mother.

Saturday Night Live season 50 episodes premiere every Saturday on NBC.

