  • "I've been at a loss for words"— Basketball Wives star Chantel opens up to Brittany and Denise after clashing with her mother

By Gira Rathod
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:38 GMT
Basketball Wives
Basketball Wives star Chantel Christie (Image via Instagram/ @basketballwives)

The latest episode of Basketball Wives Season 12, titled "Threesome, Two, One, Action!," was released on July 28, 2025. The episode featured events that unfolded after Chantel and Jackie’s fight.

Three days after the incident, cast members returned to LA. Two of them, Brittany and Denise, met up and FaceTimed Chantel to check on her. While talking to her, the two asked how she was doing after everything that had happened with her mom, Jackie.

Basketball Wives star Chantel opened up and confessed that she was at a "loss" for words. She spoke about her mother and how things had been between them. Explaining how she felt, Chanel told Brittany and Denise:

"I mean, I feel like after Hawaii happened, like, I've been at a loss for words. You've shown signs my entire life that this is who you are, but I just never thought that we would get to this point."

Basketball Wives season 12 episode 12: Ty meets Jennifer and Evelyn, while Brittany and Denise FaceTime Chantel

The latest Basketball Wives season 12, episode 12, featured one of the cast members, Ty, meeting Jennifer and Evelyn. The events took place three days after Chantel's fight with her mom, Jackie, in Hawaii. Following the incident, both Chantel and Jackie left separately for the airport.

Ty shared that it was her idea for Chantel and Jackie to have a one-on-one conversation. That's why she wanted to meet Jennifer and Evelyn to learn more about the situation.

"Hawaii was a lot for us, and I don't have a problem co-existing with Jennifer. Do I wanna have drinks and lunch with her every day? No. But I'm more worried about what happened in Hawaii between Jackie and Chantel," confessed Evelyn.

Jennifer asked if either of them had talked to Chantel. Ty said she texted to check on her. Jennifer recalled the night of the fight and said that Chantel's finger was bleeding. She told the cameras that she wasn't aware of Jackie's side of the story.

The three discussed what could have possibly happened that resulted in a physical altercation. Basketball Wives star Ty shared that she didn't want to get in the middle of that. She emphasized that Jackie and Chantel were family, and as such, Jennifer interrupted her. She said she didn't believe in "family, blood, and cousins."

"Sometimes your family could be the most toxic people in your life," said Jennifer," she said.
Later in the episode, Denise and Brittany met at Brittany’s house. They also talked about the situation involving Jackie and Chantel.

In her confessional, Brittany reflected on the time when she joined the group. She recalled how she was singing "high praises" for Jackie. However, she admitted that now, the line had been drawn.

Brittany and Denise then FaceTimed Chantel, who was with her son, Noah. The two asked her how she was after the fight with her mother. Basketball Wives star responded that she never thought that the situation would reach such a point.

Supporting Chantel with whatever decision she would make, Brittany told her she was there for her. Denise also agreed with her and said they were there in support.

Basketball Wives season 12 episode 12 now streams on Paramount+.

Edited by Sriparna Barui
