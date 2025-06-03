"It's disgusting" — Basketball Wives star Evelyn on Christian's aunt saying she needs to date a gynecologist

Basketball Wives returned with a new episode on May 2, 2025. Titled Magic, Mess & Matrimony, episode 5 saw Christian and Jennifer tie the knot. However, things got awkward at the wedding hall when Christian's aunt, Lauren, told Jackie that she did "some research" on Evelyn and found out she needed to date a gynecologist.

When Evelyn heard this, she was surprised that none of her friends defended her in front of Lauren.

"It's disgusting, and no one said anything. I see how this is. I see how you guys move, and that's cool," Evelyn said.

The Basketball Wives star continued confronting the rest of the group for not taking a stand for her. However, Jackie and Brandi defended themselves, saying they were at a wedding and could not speak at length about it. Evelyn refused to entertain their excuses and called them "fake" for going along with whatever Lauren implied about her body by saying she needed to date a gynecologist.

"More of a reality check" — Basketball Wives star Evelyn comments on the events that had occurred during their Vegas trip

In one of the segments of the Basketball Wives episode, the ladies sat down with Evelyn to give her a rundown on everything that happened at Christian and Jennifer's wedding. Jackie detailed that the wedding was not Jennifer's "style," and added that the whole event was "very different."

"And then smoke starts coming up. Out of the floor, steam, whatever it was. And then the doors open and in comes a pink Cadillac with her in it, she added.

Brandi added that it was only them and Christian's aunt and uncle who were present at the wedding. Jackie revealed that during her conversation with Christian's aunt, Lauren, she learned how "passionate" she was about Christian. The Basketball Wives alum then told Evelyn what Lauren said about her dating a gynecologist.

Evelyn was immediately disappointed and asked the group if they had defended her in front of Lauren. When they nodded no, Evelyn retorted, saying Lauren should have said that to Jennifer, who once "ended up in the hospital with a yeast infection years ago."

Brandi defended herself, explaining that she was "caught off guard," which was why she could not respond to the aunt. While speaking in a Basketball Wives confessional, Evelyn expressed her disappointment, stating it was "disgusting" how no one thought it was important to stand up for her.

When Evelyn questioned Brandi why she did not confront her later, the latter said, "We're at a wedding." Hearing that, Evelyn said:

"You know what, I would never let someone say some s**t like that about any of you guys. That's disgusting. Y'all are fake as f**k."

Jackie, on the other hand, said she understood why Evelyn was upset. However, she explained that she chose not to speak up because she did not want it to "escalate further." Regardless, the Basketball Wives alum apologized for how much it affected Evelyn.

"This birthday trip, I will say, it hasn't been about my birthday. For me, this is more of a reality check, and I now see where I stand with these women and who they are and how they're moving within this group. There's a large part of me that is regretting coming," Evelyn expressed.

At that point, Chantel spoke up and pointed at all the "weird" things going on that were defeating the purpose of their trip. She then pointed fingers at Brandi, accusing the latter of having a "real stank attitude." Brandi retorted, asking Chantel to "stay in a child's place." The Basketball Wives episode ended as the ladies started to argue with one another.

Basketball Wives episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

