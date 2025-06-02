Sister Wives season 19 episode 27 recap: Janelle reveals her honest feelings about Kody and Robyn

Sister Wives season 19 released episode 27 on June 1, 2025. Titled One-on-One Part 2, the segment saw Kody Brown, his wife, and his ex-wives join the tell-all host, Sukanya Krishnan, to reflect on their relationships and current dynamics. Janelle took the center stage to express her dislike of both Kody and Robyn. Meanwhile, Kody continued speaking on his defense.

It also saw Robyn defending her actions, pointing fingers at the ex-wives for portraying her in a bad light. Christine, on the other hand, confessed her feelings about Kody, saying she disliked his impulsive behavior because it brought chaos into their lives.

The official synopsis of the Sister Wives episode reads:

"As the One-on-One conversations continue, Janelle opens up about her dislike for both Kody and Robyn. Christine discusses her issue with the term "favorite ex-wife," and Kody considers a guy trip with David."

What happened in episode 27 of Sister Wives season 19?

The Sister Wives episode opened with Janelle voicing her dislike for Kody and Robyn. While speaking to Sukanya, she said that she could "still be very friendly" with Kody, but not with Robyn, with whom she "never had much of a relationship." She clarified that although she did not have "any hate or hard feelings," she was uninterested in getting to know them.

It prompted Sister Wives host Sukanya to ask Janelle if there were any "specific examples" as to why she did not want a friendship with Robyn. However, Janelle confirmed there was no specific motivation behind her stance.

"I could sit and talk to them. That would be fine. If it was all superficial. I would be fine if we, you know, I would talk to them. That’s no big deal. I’m just not going to be buddies with them or, like, go to lunch with them," she explained.

Sukanya reiterated her question, pushing the Sister Wives star to reveal "why" she felt that way about Kody and Robyn. At that point, Janelle stated that she was done dealing with them and added that she did not "need it." She further explained that there was not a lack of trust between them, but a difference in personalities.

In another segment of the Tell-All episode, Janelle stated that she "really" did not like them. Consequently, she was not interested in bonding with them or being friends with them.

"I just don't like them," she said.

She concluded, saying she disliked being in forced settings with Kody or Robyn.

While speaking about him "rewriting history" to "hurt people," Janelle mentioned that she had never seen Kody "being this mean." She noted that it felt like a "smokescreen," pointing to his actions after his three divorces.

Janelle added that she disliked how Kody protected Robyn's alleged mistakes.

"I mean, it takes two. In a lot of ways, he’s made himself even more villainous, I guess to kind of take away some of the blame from her," she remarked.

The Sister Wives star added that it was "really dangerous" to reminisce about their time together, especially given their current situation.

On the other hand, when Sukanya asked Robyn if she thought there was a bias in Kody's treatment of her, she refused to agree. She dismissed it, stressing that she was often painted in a negative light.

In another segment, Christine expressed concern with Kody's habit of choosing a "favorite ex-wife." She also said she could not understand why Kody offered to walk Meri down the aisle if she ever remarried in the future. Christine noted that Meri had just recovered from her divorce from Kody, which was why his offer to be part of her life sounded odd.

While recalling her engagement party, Christine said Kody changed his mind at the last moment to say he would attend the event with Robyn. She confessed she disliked his demeanor, noting it was how he acted toward the end of their marriage.

Sister Wives episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

