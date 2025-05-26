Sister Wives season 19 episode 26 recap: The Browns discuss their dynamics while Kody claims he's been portrayed as a villain

Sister Wives season 19 episode 26, titled One-on-One Part 1, aired on May 25, 2025. It saw the Brown family return to discuss their interpersonal relationships and where they stood as a family. They sat with host Sukanya Krishnan to delve into their past and present, reflecting on their current situations while answering some difficult questions from Sukanya.

Kody Brown continued pointing fingers at his ex-wives, holding them responsible for the failure of his plural family. He believed he was portrayed as the villain, as the person who was accountable, but claimed he was not in the wrong. He further expressed concern over the backlash he received during season 19 for prioritizing and loving Robyn.

However, Christine had a different story to tell. During the Tell-All, she clarified, Kody sidelined his other marriages to make one emerge on top.

The official synopsis of Sister Wives season 19 episode 26 reads:

"The Brown family sits down to discuss their past and future; as Christine says she tried to make her relationship with Kody work, he says that the wives all had the same chances as Robyn; the family comments on Meri's legal divorce from Kody."

What happened in Sister Wives season 19 episode 26?

Host Sukanya, in the opening segment of the episode, asked Kody if he felt like he was the "villain" in Sister Wives and the lives of his ex-wives. The male cast member responded that he was "villainized," implying that he was not the "villain," but was portrayed in a negative light.

He then explained that his mouth ran "fluidly", and because he did not have a "filter," he was ridiculed.

"It’s hard to be accountable for things that you’re saying in a passionate moment," he added.

The Sister Wives star then added that his ex-wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, painted him as the "villain" since their respective splits, hinting at a motive behind their treatment of him.

Then Kody watched season 19 with Sukanya. As he saw the backlash he received for prioritizing and showing his affection for his only remaining wife, Robyn, he felt enraged.

"It’s like you find higher love and then everybody just slaps you down for it. There’s a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn, and we have been b**ch slapped for it. I’m sick of it," Kody said.

The Sister Wives cast member explained that after he legally married Robyn in 2014, the situation between him and his other wives started to change. Kody added that he was "tired of being guilted for loving Robyn," saying he loved her and wanted peace in that relationship.

Kody also mentioned that he wanted to "elevate" his relationship to be on the level with Robyn before divorcing his other wives, but claimed Christine, Meri, and Janelle disagreed with his decision. However, Christine refused to accept his version of the story and said:

"No, I’m just going to tell you straight up, that’s 100 percent a lie. He didn’t. That was not the truth. He was not available nor present nor accommodating to make that happen."

On the other hand, Janelle blamed Kody for creating a "revisionist history," saying it would have been nice if he communicated with them back then. Meri also disagreed with Kody's statements, calling them unfair. She refused to understand why Kody expected all of them to "be Robyn," and added that she would be her own "individual person."

Although displeased with how Kody tried to rewrite and distort their individual love stories, the Sister Wives female cast members were happy with their current life situations.

When asked which movie described them the best, Janelle picked Fried Green Tomatoes because it showcased her independence, Meri chose Wild, referring to her "journey of finding herself," and Christine said Everything Everywhere All at Once, explaining that her life had been "just chaos" since marrying David Woolley. Regardless, she loved it.

Sister Wives episodes air at 10 pm ET only on TLC.

