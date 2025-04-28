“She’s this Diesel jeans model” – Sister Wives’ Janelle reveals what Kody said about Robyn in the initial stages

Sister Wives returned with another intense episode on Sunday, April 27, where Janelle Brown spoke candidly about Kody Brown’s relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Speaking on Sister Wives, Janelle, 55, said,

“Kody has said, ‘Well, all of a sudden, I met Robyn and she’s this Diesel jeans model and she’s everything I want.’ And I’m thinking, ‘That’s rich, dude.’”

Janelle detailed how the family struggled financially when it consisted of herself, Kody, Meri Brown, and Christine Brown. She recalled “the starving years” when she had to hold her bra together with diaper pins due to lack of money.

Robyn, 46, joined the Brown family only later, missing those difficult early years. In 2014, Kody legally divorced Meri and married Robyn, adopting her three children. Over time, tensions escalated, leading to the eventual splits between Kody and his first three wives.

Sister Wives star Janelle opens up about the Brown family’s financial history

Janelle Brown spoke in-depth about the early financial struggles the Brown family faced, emphasizing how much she, Meri, and Christine contributed during the formative years. Speaking to Meri during the Sunday, April 27 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle said,

“We went through all the starving years when I was holding my bra together with diaper pins. We were broke as broke, and we went through all your crazy, ‘Let’s move here, let’s move there.’”

Janelle expressed frustration that Robyn had not experienced those hardships but was later described by Kody as his ideal partner. She added sarcastically,

“You just take your little Diesel jeans model and just go live happily ever after.”

Kody started his polygamous family by marrying Meri in 1990, spiritually marrying Janelle in 1993, and Christine in 1994. Robyn only entered the family in 2010, a turning point that caused long-standing friction.

In 2014, Kody’s legal marriage to Meri ended so he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her children. These changes strained relationships within the family and ultimately led to major separations. Janelle and Meri also discussed how finances were handled in the early days of Sister Wives. Janelle noted,

“We set it up in the very beginning. From the very first day, it felt like we just were putting our money in and we were all contributing.”

Meri agreed and pointed out that they had always known they had each other’s backs. She reflected that although she was initially willing to support the family, Kody’s later claims — saying he never wanted to marry them and felt forced into it — made her question their loyalty and sacrifices.

Meri told Janelle that she didn’t believe what Kody was saying, adding that he had always been wishy-washy and inconsistent. Janelle agreed, suggesting that Kody was twisting the past to avoid admitting his mistakes.

She pointed out that it might be too hard for his ego to accept that he had failed miserably at their family structure or that he had simply found the love of his life. Kody Brown later addressed his past remarks on the same April 27 episode of Sister Wives. Speaking candidly, he admitted lying about not loving his ex-wives.

“All that I said about not loving my wives and stuff, my exes, it was just like me trying to dial in how I felt about it. I was bullying myself,” Kody confessed.

He admitted that he sought emotional validation from his wives and children, saying,

“I got my identity from them saying I was ‘awesome’ and telling my kids I was awesome and having my kids tell me I was awesome.”

Kody admitted in Sister Wives that now that the others were gone, they were calling him a piece of trash, and he didn’t blame them because he had also spoken badly about them. He reflected on the situation, saying the relationships didn’t work for a reason, and he had even tried to convince himself that he ended things on purpose because he didn’t love them. However, he concluded,

“As much as I said I hated them or that I didn’t love them — I love them. This situation, what we experienced is over. If it could be friendly, I would be very happy.”

Sister Wives continues to air every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

