"It's embarrassing": Sister Wives' Christine shares how her past with Kody leaves her feeling 'disgusted' today

Sister Wives' star Christine Brown reflected on her marriage to Kody Brown on the season 19 Tell-All which aired on May 25, 2025. She directly answered questions about her and Kody's marriage, including how it made her feel at the time.

Ad

Christine Brown was Kody Brown's third wife after Meri and Janelle. She rose to fame following her polygamous marriage on Sister Wives and was married to Kody until they divorced in November 2021. Since then she got into a relationship with David Woolley and the pair got married in 2023.

In the recent Tell-All episode, the Sister Wives star said that her life at the time was "embarrassing" and how it was "frustrating."

Ad

Trending

"My life was just wrapped up in what Kody needed and what he wanted and what the family needed and wanted… And that's frustrating to me… And it's embarrassing that I lived it," she said.

During a conversation with Woolley, she said that she was "disgusted" with herself when she thought of how much of her life was focused on Kody.

Ad

Her remarks focused on how much of her identity became centered around Kody during their 25-year plural marriage. She explained that the experience now leaves her feeling regretful and discomfort.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown opens up about regret over her past relationship with Kody Brown

Ad

During a one-on-one discussion with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine Brown revisited the emotional dynamics of her marriage with Kody Brown. She noted that her sense of self was often secondary to Kody’s priorities.

Christine said that they had to "change" what they were doing "to accommodate him," adding that it was neither okay nor fair. She also said that it made sure that all their lives were "focused on him."

Ad

"He didn't just do whatever we were doing. We had to change what we were doing to accommodate him..." Christine noted.

The Sister Wives star also pointed out that Kody’s absence was common and that his presence felt unpredictable. She said that she "never knew when Kody would be around," stating that he kept them "always in suspense."

Comparing that experience to her current relationship with husband David Woolley, she said that he was "always here," calling him "a constant." She said that she "always" knew that David was there.

Ad

The impact of the marriage on Christine’s self-perception

Ad

Christine told David Woolley, while packing for the Tell-All filming, that her feelings for Kody ended years before the actual breakup.

"You realize I loved Kody, like, four years ago?...So much of my life was so focused on him, and it makes me disgusted with myself," she added.

The Sister Wives star stressed how the imbalance in emotional investment led to long-term dissatisfaction. In her discussion with Krishnan, Christine described her past behavior as difficult to accept in hindsight.

Ad

She explained that her life had been entirely centered on meeting Kody's needs and the expectations of the family, with little focus on herself. Looking back, she now views that period as "embarrassing." She also reflected on how her current perspective contrasts sharply with how she once approached the relationship.

Family and outside perspectives on the relationship

Ad

Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn, also commented on the state of her parents’ relationship. In an interview published by Teen Vogue on May 14, she recalled sensing tension early on, saying that she felt like "they should have divorced for a while."

"I remember one time as a kid, I saw them arguing, and my first thought was, ‘I hope they get a divorce.’ What kid thinks that, right?" Gwendlyn noted.

Ad

Christine’s comments about knowing Kody’s location highlighted an ongoing issue in their relationship. The Sister Wives star explained that the biggest conflict between them stemmed from the fact that she "knew" where he was—referring to his consistent presence with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

As for Kody, he acknowledged a shift in his views on plural marriage. During an April episode of Sister Wives, he told Robyn that he was "not interested in plural marriage anymore." He added that he didn't want to "pursue another woman because" he didn't want the "headache, the questions, the struggles," and the "wonder about trust."

Ad

Season 19 of Sister Wives is available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More