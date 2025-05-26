“Has to save face”— Sister Wives fans react to Kody saying he wanted to love all his wives equally

Sister Wives One-on-one part 1 of season 19 was released on May 25. The episode saw Kody, Robyn, and his three ex-wives answering the questions that were asked of them while watching back season 19 of the show.

At the reunion, Kody said Batman Returns best described his life currently. To which the host, Sukanya Krishnan, asked him if he felt like a villain. It's not about being a villain; it's about being villainized, he said. He hinted at his three ex-wives painting him in a bad light and said that was why he was getting the hate online.

Kody also criticized fans for guilting him for loving Robyn more. He said that wasn't the case because before his other three wives divorced him, he tried bringing them to the level of Robyn. Christine, Janelle, and Meri fired back, saying that was a lie, and if it truly was the case, why didn't he say so when they were leaving him. Fans of Sister Wives took to X to react to what Kody said. One fan wrote,

"Funny how Kody just started reporting he never loved his other wives outside of Robyn when the other wives started leaving. He just has to save face."

Fans continued to criticize Kody.

"Kody still refusing to admit that he was in love with his wives. Just admit that you were immature, thought you were in love or at least loved as much as your immature ass was capable of or that you thought was love. And then you fell deep in love with Robyn," said another.

"If Kody was so present why doesn’t he have relationships with his kids. Was he present for Garrison?" added a third.

"Robyn has huge balls saying Kody is Present! YEAH FOR YOU ONLY! and Your kids. Pathetic. What about his other children?! Was he present for them you b**ch?! No he wasn't. We saw it. Obvi Robyn & Kody are just alike otherwise she'd be able to see how horrible he is!" wrote another.

Fans of Sister Wives believed Kody indeed didn't love his other wives as much as he did Robyn.

"Kody marry wife #1; years pass now he was NEVER in love with her. Wife #2 & #3 same thing. Wife #4… Bingo! As he said he nurtured ALL marriages as he did with Robyn… BULL! You wanted Robyn & only her SO you sabotaged the other marriages. RT," an X user wrote.

"'Guilted for loving Robyn' but yet he was in a polygamist marriage and everyone was supposed to be equal. So he just admits Robyn was #1 and the only one," commented one.

"I think Kody loved Meri, but I think he loves Robyn more. I am not sure he ever loved Janelle or Christine," wrote another.

What else did Kody say on Sister Wives One-on-one part 1?

When he said he was being villainized, the Sister Wives star added that his mouth ran fluidly. Kody said it was easier to make fun of someone who didn't have a filter. He also added that it was hard to be accountable for things he said in moments of passion. He also called fans out for guilting him for loving Robyn more.

"There’s a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn and we have been b*tch slapped for it. I’m sick of it," he stated.

Then, when he said he wanted to "elevate" his relationship with all his wives before they left him, Christine bit back, saying that was a 100 percent lie. Janelle joked that it would have been better if he had communicated the same to them before. Meri agreed and added that every woman was unique; they all weren't Robyn. Each of the sister wives deserved a different kind of love.

The next episode of Sister Wives season 19 comes out on Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More