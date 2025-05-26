“It’s about being villainized”— Sister Wives star Kody Brown hints at his ex-wives painting him badly

Episode 26 of Sister Wives season 19, One-on-one Part 1, was released on May 25. Like most reunions, the cast of the show responded to questions asked by the host. Throughout the season, Kody was seen at odds with his three ex-wives— Meri, Christine, and Janelle— as the season documented their lives after the divorce.

Ad

While Kody grieved about their separation and mentioned that he didn't want his joint family to break apart, the three ex-wives were happy it happened. Christine found another love, Janelle settled down with a house of her own, and Meri willingly grappled with the aftermath of her divorce. In the One-on-one Part 1, Kody said,

"It's not about being the villain. It's about being villainized."

With the statement, he hinted at his three ex-wives villainizing him because there was no one else on the cast talking badly about their experiences with him throughout the season.

Ad

Trending

What Kody said on Sister Wives One-on-one part 1

The 56-year-old said on the Sister Wives One-on-one dias that the movie that would best describe his life currently would be Batman Returns.

"If you don't die the hero, you live long enough to become the villain," said Kody.

Ad

Batman Returns showed Batman being criticized for every action after his affair with Catwoman came to light. The hero of Gotham City turned into a villain because of its people. Kody's statement made the host ask if he felt like he was the villain, to which Kody said it wasn't about being the villain but about being villainized, just like the movie.

He then stated that his mouth ran "fluidly," and it was easy to make fun of him because he didn't have a filter. He said it was hard for him to be accountable for things he said in a passionate moment. He hinted at his three ex-wives for the hate he was getting online.

Ad

As he watched season 19 of Sister Wives with Krishnan, he grew angry over the backlash he received for loving Robyn, his fourth wife, more than his other three wives.

"It's like you find higher love and then everybody slaps you down for it," he added.

He further stated that there was a "divine aspect" about his relationship with Robyn and they had been "b*tch slapped" for it. He said he was sick of the criticism he was getting for loving his wife. He shared how his dynamic with the wives changed after he legally married Robyn in 2014.

Ad

Ad

He said he loved Robyn and wanted peace in his relationship with her. He said he wasn't finding that currently because he was tired of being guilted for loving her. He added that before he divorced his wives, he wanted to "elevate" his relationships with all of them to the level of Robyn. He alleged that Christine, Janelle, and Meri didn't want that.

Then, on Sister Wives One-on-one, Christine fired back, calling Kody's statement a lie. She said he wasn't accommodating or available to raise them to Robyn's level. Janelle agreed, saying it would have been nice if he had conveyed the same to them back when they were getting divorced. Meri chimed in, stating that they were all unique in their own ways, and he couldn't have treated them all like Robyn.

Ad

The next episode of Sister Wives season 19 airs on Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More