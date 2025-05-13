Basketball Wives season 12: Meet the leading ladies appearing on the show

Basketball Wives returned for its 12th season on VH1 on May 5, 2025. The reality show, known for its drama and focus on friendships and betrayals, is back with a mix of returning cast members and new faces. Season 12 continues to follow the lives, parties, and conflicts of wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players.

The return of beloved stars Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, and Brittany Renner brings their trademark ferocity and honesty. Former WNBA player Ty Young, beauty entrepreneur Ming Lee, and Chantel Christie-Jeffries, who is no stranger to the Basketball Wives lifestyle (as Jackie Christie's daughter), will be joining them.

Additionally, executive producer Shaunie Henderson makes a special guest appearance, contributing insight and viewpoints as the franchise develops.

Meet the cast of Basketball Wives

This season explores the strength of sisterhood as tensions rise and friendships are tested. Jennifer Williams’ ongoing feud with Evelyn Lozada hits a breaking point, while legal troubles with her husband affect her wedding plans.

Chantel wants to step out of her mother Jackie’s shadow and make a name for herself, despite Jackie’s efforts to guide her in the basketball world. Meanwhile, Brittany begins a deep spiritual journey and leans on her close friend Denise for support.

While Ty and Ming deal with an unexpected and highly public breakup, paving the way for emotional reckonings and important life decisions, Brandi bravely embarks on a new chapter of independence after years of prioritizing marriage.

1) Shaunie

Shaunie (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 50 years old

Married to: Former NBA player, Shaquille o'Neal (2002-2011)

Shaunie Henderson is the founder and CEO of Basketball Wives' production firm, Amirah, Inc. She married Keion Henderson in 2022.

2) Evelyn

Evelyn (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 49 years

In a Relationship With: Former NBA player, Antoine Walker (1998-2008)

Evelyn Alexandra Lozada is a model, spokesperson, and television personality. But she is most well-known for being one of the six primary cast members of the reality series Basketball Wives.

3) Jackie

Jackie (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 55 years

Married to: Doug Christie (married 1996)

Jackie Christie is a former model, author, and television personality. In addition to her work on reality TV, Jackie is a businesswoman and author of books, such as No Ordinary Love: A True Story of Marriage and Basketball, which describes her relationship with Doug.

4) Jennifer

Jennifer (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 49 years

In a Relationship With: Former NBA player, Eric Williams (married 2004–2010)

Jennifer Williams is a philanthropist and businesswoman. She rose to popularity as a result of her well-publicized marriage to former NBA star Eric Williams, but their contentious divorce became a key plot point on the show.

5) Brandi

Brandi (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 41 years

In a Relationship With: Former NBA player, Jason Maxiell (married 2010–2020)

Brandi Maxiell is an entrepreneur and former dental assistant. Beyond reality TV, Brandi is an entrepreneur who has established a strong personal brand and started her own haircare product, Bare & Me.

6) Brittany

Brittany (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 33 years

Known Relationships: NBA player PJ Washington (2020-2023, shares one child)

Brittany Renner is a qualified personal trainer and a businesswoman. After her turbulent relationship with Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington made news, including a contentious custody dispute over their son, she joined the cast of Basketball Wives (Season 10).

7) Ty

Ty (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 38 years

Relationship: Ming Lee (featured on Basketball Wives S12)

Alongside her girlfriend, businesswoman Ming Lee, Ty Young is a former WNBA player and coach. The 6'3" former power forward for the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky documented their real-life romance, move to Los Angeles, and turbulent breakup with Ming on camera.

8) Chantel

Chantel (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 31 years

Being the daughter of former NBA player Doug Christie and Basketball Wives LA star Jackie Christie, Chantel Christie is a well-known public figure and reality TV celebrity. Chantel grew up in a well-known family in the sports entertainment industry. As a social media influencer and model, Chantel has also developed her own persona.

9) Denise

Denise (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 29 years

Relationship: Dated NBA player Lonzo Ball (2020-2021)

Denise Reann Garcia is a model, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She joined Basketball Wives in season 10.

10) Ming

Ming (Image vis Instagram/@basketballwives)

Age: 37 years

Relationship: Former WNBA player Ty Young

Ming Lee is a model, celebrity hairstylist, and businesswoman who joined the show with her then-partner, retired WNBA player Ty Young. Their on-screen romance and ultimate split, as one of the first LGBTQ+ couples in the franchise, demonstrated Ming's uncompromising independence.

Watch Basketball Wives on VH-1 at 8 pm ET or streaming on Paramount+.

