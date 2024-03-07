"Zion could slide in DMs today": P.J. Washington's ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner gets ridiculed by fans after 6-month chastity claim

Brittany Renner made headlines back in September when she revealed the number of sexual partners she's had in life. It was a shocking confession by the ex-wife of Dallas Mavericks big man P.J. Washington to Shannon Sharpe, which divided the internet.

Fast forward to six months later, fans asked Renner if she already added to her of total 35 guys. She claimed that the last time she was intimate with someone was on August 17, 2023. She added that she's not looking for anything casual and wants someone who wants the same things as her.

"Nope. Last time I had sex was 8/17/2023," Renner wrote on X. "Sex has always been sacred and the thought of anything casual is revolting. I cannot change the past, but I can do things differently moving forward. I am honoring myself and by honoring myself I will align with someone who does the same."

However, fans are calling cap on Brittany Renner's latest claim about not being intimate with someone for more than six months. One fan even brought Zion Williamson's name into the mix since the New Orleans Pelicans star was embroiled in controversy with adult film star Moriah Mills last summer.

The fan wrote:

"No NBA players tried in a minute basically all this means. Zion could slide in DMs today and slide in that kissy tomorrow. Sacred until super rush dude tries it."

Other fans just decided to use memes to express their thoughts on Renner's claim:

There were also plenty of positive messages and support for the 32-year-old social media influencer:

What did Brittany Renner say that went viral last year?

In an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast back in September, Brittany Renner was asked about her sex life. Renner revealed that she's been intimate with 35 guys in her life, which shocked the NFL legend and made him drink some alcohol.

"So, because my dating pool is, I mean, my God, impressive," Renner said. "Expansive? I've had sex with 35 guys, okay?"

"Oh, lord!" Sharpe replied. "Anybody else need a shot of this? We are in a bar, so help yourself."

Renner made her name as a social media influencer and even published a book titled "Judge This Cover" back in 2018. She was in a relationship with then-Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington for a few years. They share a son, Paul Jamaine Washington III, and are in a co-parenting situation.

