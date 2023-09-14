Does PJ Washington pay $200,000/month to Brittany Renner in child support payments? Taking closer look at viral rumors

Rumors have circulated that PJ Washington pays $200,000 a month in child support payments to his ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner. The two share a son who was born on March 5, 2021, before they broke up.

Renner is a former college soccer star. She is now a fitness model and social media influencer. She says she can support her and her son’s lifestyle on her own with her own social media work.

Brittany Renner quashed the rumors about Washongton's child support payments. She revealed the details on the “Tonight’s Conversation” podcast in 2022, saying that the number is much lower than $200K:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“For whatever reason, that number circulates, but I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month.

“A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support, and I don’t have to work, and I don’t have to do all this stuff,” Renner said. “I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son and I’m here like, doing the damn thing. I’m doing my best.”

Renner said she gets a lot of haters for her past relationship, and receives criticism for her lifestyle and being a single mother:

“A lot of people judge that, but it’s like, you can’t rely on your child’s father to provide for you, so you have to make a way, you know? So, it’s like, I’ve never been about money, it’s never been about that, but it’s like, especially me not getting $200,000."

She did have some jokes about the rumors. Renner said she would give her friends some advice if Washington was actually dishing out $200K a month:

"I would have all my homegirls get pregnant by him."

Washington has a new fiance, Alisah Chanel. The two are expecting a child next year.

PJ Washington re-signs with the Charlotte Hornets

PJ Washington re-signed with the Hornets on a three-year, $48 million deal this offseason. He did not receive as much interest in free agency as expected, and came back to Charlotte.

Washington is coming off a career year in 2022-23, and dropped a career-high 43 points against the OKC Thunder in March. He averaged career highs in points with 15.7 ppg and in minutes (32.6) for the Hornets.

PJ Washington also started to develop more of a perimeter game. He made a career-high 2.0 shots from 3-point range per game, and also averaged at least one block per game.