"He needs his dad" - PJ Washington's baby mama Brittany Renner wants PJ Jr. to have father involved, despite child support controversy

Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington has been involved in many tabloid rumors regarding his romantic life with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Brittany Renner.

Renner dispelled rumors that PJ Washington pays $200,000 per month in child support and opened up about the controversy while appearing on “Club Shay Shay” with sports commentator Shannon Sharpe.

The social media influencer and model further shed some light on some of the things said about her. She also said she would never take her child away from Washington and wants him to be involved in their son’s life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I grew up without my dad. I would never want my son to be without his father. He needs his dad. He has PJ’s name,” Renner said.“Why would I want to take that away? That is another misconception people have about me, that I am super spiteful and would take our son or he doesn’t see him. No.”

However, she did mention that the child support is not settled and the two are still going through custody court to finalize an agreement. According to Renner, this has not been an easy process:

“We are still going through things for child support and custody. It’s nasty. I have tried everything, there is nothing more I can do,” Renner said.

How much does PJ Washington pay in child support?

This is not the first time Brittany Renner has spoken on the child support drama with PJ Washington. The former couple share a son who was born in March of 2021.

Renner does not receive the massive $200K per month stipends and actually gets a significantly amount.

“For whatever reason, that number circulates, but I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month,” Renner said.

Talking on the podcast “Tonight’s Conversation” earlier this summer, she wanted to dispel any rumors and reiterate that she is the main provider for her child.

“A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support, and I don’t have to work, and I don’t have to do all this stuff,” Renner said. “I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son and I’m here like, doing the damn thing. I’m doing my best.”

Renner played college soccer and now makes money as a fitness model and social media influencer. She maintains her lifestyle and provides for her son with her own income. Renner is also tired of the rumors and hate she receives.

“A lot of people judge that, but it’s like, you can’t rely on your child’s father to provide for you, so you have to make a way, you know? So, it’s like, I’ve never been about money, it’s never been about that, but it’s like, especially me not getting $200,000,” Renner said.

However, the influencer did have some lighthearted responses to the rumors. She had some hilarious advice for her friends if she was actually receiving $200K per month from the Charlotte Hornets player.

“I would have all my homegirls get pregnant by (PJ Washington),” Renner said.