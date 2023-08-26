“Brittany Renner just got $24 million”: PJ Washington’s lucrative $48,000,000 contract draws rib-tickling reactions from NBA fans on Reddit

PJ Washington and the Charlotte Hornets recently agreed to a new three-year deal that will see the budding young star earn $48 million over the three years. Following a season that saw Washington average a career-high 15.7 points per game, the news has been well-received by fans.

Over his first four years in the league, Washington has shown flashes of brilliance while shouldering increasingly more significant responsibilities. With the Hornets and their fans eager to make a return to the playoffs now that the team is under new ownership, his return has been praised.

After NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski released the news, fans took to Reddit to give their thoughts on the situation.

Looking at PJ Washington and Brittany Renner's relationship

With the news of Washington's extension, fans were quick to make jokes about Brittney Renner being happy. But who is Brittany Renner? Let's take a look.

Brittany Renner is a social media influencer who has become famous through the Basketball Wives LA TV show.

Renner, who is 31, has a child with PJ Washington. However, the two are not together. When the news of the couple having a child surfaced, Renner denied rumors that she had a baby to secure some money.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets

In an interview with DJ Akademiks, Renner spoke about the situation, refuting the rumors:

“That was his choice. I don’t have to leg-lock n—as… that child was planned. ... You asked me to move in with you. You wanted me to have your child at 22-years-old. And here we are. I told you, ‘I’m ok to wait. I’m not in a rush.'”

“You’re old enough to ride this ride. You want to f–k with me… so why are we babying men that are making a decision for themselves. I was on birth control up until I had a conversation with my baby father… I have no reason to lie about anything that I have done or the person that I am and I believe in full transparency.”

With the NBA season set to tip off in October, Washington is expected to be a big contributor to the Hornets.

