  • "The internet cannot bully me into submission"— Chantel Christie breaks silence on altercation with Jackie Christie on Basketball Wives

By Sukriti Makhija
Modified Jul 23, 2025 16:57 GMT
Basketball Wives star Chantel
Basketball Wives star Chantel (Image via Instagram/@chantelchristie)

Chantel Christie, the daughter of Basketball Wives star Jackie Christie, took to social media to break her silence about her and her mother's physical altercation that was shown in the VH1 show's latest episode.

Chantel wrote via Instagram that those who hadn't dealt with a toxic mother had no idea what it felt like. She added that although it was "painful" to watch herself in a less-than-ideal situation on TV, Chantel knew her "younger self" would be proud of her for standing up for herself.

She called the situation with the Basketball Wives star "a masterclass in narcissism" and said that she knew what had been happening all season long, both on and off camera.

"So no — the internet cannot bully my into submission. Yall know the tv character. I know the mother," Chantel added.

"She swung"— Chantel Christie claims her mother, Jackie Christie, threw the first punch during a physical altercation on Basketball Wives

After episode 11 of Basketball Wives season 12, Chantel Christie took to social media to comment on her and her mother, Jackie's, argument and fight. She wrote that the dynamic between her and her mother was not rare and happened in more families than they'd like to admit.

Chantel added that she had faced narcissism, jealousy, lies, lack of accountability, gaslighting, and abuse by her mother. She added that they were taught to "keep it in the house" and "suffer in silence" and that Chantel chose to "break that cycle."

While speaking of the fight with the Basketball Wives season 12 cast member, she said that Jackie touched her arm, and Chantel pushed her away.

"Sh swung. Plain and simple," she added.

In another Instagram story, Chantel added that although she wasn't proud of her actions, she wasn't ashamed either. The reality star stated that it was her "real life" and that she didn't think anyone who was judging her lived a "perfect life" either.

The Basketball Wives season 12 star addressed the "threats" and judgment and said that she hoped they never had to understand her perspective. She said that those who celebrated her "darkest moments," their actions spoke of their character, and not hers.

The Basketball Wives season 12 cast member revealed that she had always felt "misunderstood" and said that the latest chapter of her life was "no different," and said that she would answer to God and not "imperfect strangers" who didn't know her story.

She concluded her statement by saying that she would keep her head high and "her peace in focus" and continue to grow.

Chantel wasn't the only cast member who took to social media to chime in on the explosive fight. Ming Lee, another VH1 star, took to Instagram to apologize to Jackie Christie.

Ming wrote that after she watched back the latest episode, she thought about how everything "played out in real time" and believed she owed the cast member an apology. The season 12 star wrote that if she had said or done anything "offensive," she was "truly sorry."

She added that she thought that Jackie had hit her daughter first, but knew that wasn't what had happened.

The cast member added that after watching the episode, she realized how differently it happened and said that as a mother, she understood Jackie's emotions.

Tune in every Monday to watch episodes of Basketball Wives season 12 on VH1.

Sukriti Makhija

Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.

Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.

She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.

Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide.

Edited by Sukriti Makhija
