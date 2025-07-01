“Better to be divorced and happy”: Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner reflects on ending marriage with Kevin Gates after 52 days

Basketball Wives star Brittany Renner recently spoke about her divorce from rapper Kevin Gates, which happened just 52 days after they got married. In a June 7, 2025, interview with Real 92.3 LA, Renner shared that they had a private wedding on April 6 and officially ended the marriage on May 28.

Ad

The news surprised many fans, but Renner said the decision was made with mutual understanding and a clear mind. She explained that both she and Gates had recently converted to Islam, and the religion’s 90-day waiting period helped her take time to think and reflect during their short marriage.

Brittany shared that in Islam, there is a 90-day rule during which a person cannot get married or divorced. Just a few days after the announcement, Renner walked the red carpet alone at the 2025 BET Awards and briefly commented on her current state. Speaking to The Shade Room in June 2025, she shared,

Ad

Trending

“It is what it is… better to be divorced and happy.”

Basketball Wives star Renner opens up about her decision to end the marriage

Ad

In her Real 92.3 LA interview, Brittany Renner shared that the decision to end her marriage to Kevin Gates was thoughtful and aligned with her personal growth. She pointed out that the 90-day waiting period in Islam gave her the time to reflect and reset.

“I actually found that the 90-day reset really made my life easier,” she said.

Renner converted to Islam in August 2024 and said the experience influenced how she handled both the relationship and the breakup. She talked about the value of self-awareness and noted that ending the marriage helped her focus on her own well-being.

Ad

In her interview with Real 92.3 LA, Renner said she followed her heart, something she felt not everyone could say, and mentioned that she had no shame in doing so. She also told People magazine in June 2025 that she gave the relationship her full effort, stating that she had held nothing back and that she could move forward knowing she did everything she could.

“I gave 100 percent. I followed my heart, and there’s no stone left unturned. I can rest knowing I gave it my all.”

Ad

Kevin Gates, who kept a low profile regarding the split, shared a brief message with The Shade Room: “Who I love, I don’t discuss. But I wish her the best.” Renner noted that although the marriage was short, it gave her the clarity she needed to take the next steps in her life.

Basketball Wives Renner attends BET Awards solo and shares thoughts on moving forward

Ad

Brittany Renner made her first public appearance after the divorce at the 2025 BET Awards, held on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. She attended the event alone and spoke briefly about where she stands now following the end of her marriage.

While talking to the media at the event, she shared that she was ready to move forward. In earlier interviews, she said the experience brought her peace and helped her understand herself better.

Ad

During the Basketball Wives season 11 premiere, which aired about a month before the breakup, Renner had called Kevin Gates “the person I literally dreamed of.” Since then, she has said that she gave her full effort to the relationship and is now focusing on herself.

Renner, who shares a 4-year-old son with NBA player PJ Washington, has continued to speak about her personal life on Basketball Wives. In recent interviews, she mentioned that the relationship and its ending marked an important part of her journey.

Ad

Fans can watch the new episodes of Basketball Wives airing every Monday on VH1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More