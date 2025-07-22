What happened between Jackie and Chantel on Basketball Wives season 12 episode 11? Physical altercation explained

Episode 11 of Basketball Wives season 12 was released on July 21, 2025. The episode saw a fight going down between Chantel and her mother, Jackie, on their trip to Hawaii, after the former went to the latter's room to put an end to their relationship.Chantel and Jackie's relationship has been a rocky road for years. However, over the past few episodes, Chantel started calling out her mom for her parenting and her bias towards her other daughter, Chantel's sister, Takari. In Basketball Wives season 12, Chantel admitted on several occasions that she had felt emotionally dismissed by her family.So in episode 11, Chantel decided to see Jackie to put an end to the years of repulsion she felt from her mom. However, things escalated when both parties refused to see their wrongs and refused to take accountability for anything they did. There was a back-and-forth blame game, which resulted in a physical altercation, defused by the production security on scene.What happened between Basketball Wives stars Jackie and Chantel on season 12 episode 11Before Chantel went up to her mom, Jackie's room, she came to a Basketball Wives confessional to reveal that her mom wanted to see her. She said she went to her room seeking peace and planned on telling her how she felt. She said that her relationship with Jackie was &quot;toxic&quot; and that it was like going back to an ex who didn't understand you. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackie told her that she loved her, and she didn't understand what had happened between them for her to stop talking to her. She also said that she regretted not discussing things with Chantel before that point. She clarified that she didn't have a problem with her.&quot;You shouldn't, I didn't do nothing to to,&quot; quipped Chantel.Jackie noted that the problem was that Chantel felt like she didn't do anything to anger Jackie, and Jackie felt like she didn't do anything to tick off Chantel. The latter then told her mom that she wasn't there to argue with her but to tell her that she wouldn't be &quot;going forward&quot; with her and that she was done with their relationship.Jackie pointed out that before their duo got on camera, they didn't have an issue with talking things through, something Chantel didn't agree with because she thought they had a broken relationship even back then. Jackie clarified that she was having the conversation with her because she wanted to allow Chantel to clear her name. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChantel refused to agree with Jackie as she believed she didn't have anything to clear. She also told Jackie that she didn't respect her, to which Jackie asked her to leave her room. Just when Chantel started to walk out to leave Jackie's room, their fight escalated as she marked that Jackie looked &quot;stupid&quot; and asked Jackie to see how she looked as a mother.This was when Jackie stood up to show the door to her daughter, but Chantel pushed her and asked her not to touch her. This made Jackie hit her while the security immediately pulled them apart. Chantel threw things at her mom, including a bag, while security stood in their way.Then, in a Basketball Wives confessional, Jackie refused to talk about Chantel but stated that she came to her room to say that they were over, jumped her, and said she didn't love her.New episodes of Basketball Wives season 12 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on VH1.