"I've never been more nervous in my life" — Million Dollar Secret winner Cara reflects on the "stressful" finale challenge

Million Dollar Secret season 1 finale premiered on Netflix on April 9, revealing Corey Niles, Sam Hubbard, and Cara Kies to be the final three contestants. For the finale "Endgame" challenge, one by one, the contestants had to make a move and switch one of the three participant cases, hoping that the one with the million dollars would come to their stand.

Corey went first and swapped his case with Cara's, believing her to be the millionaire. Cara, who was the millionaire, came in next and had a huge decision to make. She knew that Corey speculated her to be a millionaire. So she had to guess if he swapped their cases or didn't do so, playing it as a double bluff.

In the end, after running her mind over the importance of her decision, she trusted her intuition and swapped her case with Corey. After the final, they stood in front of their respective cases and Cara was revealed to be the winner.

In an exclusive interview with TV Guide, published April 9, Cara reflected on her game-winning decision, describing the moment as incredibly “stressful,” and admitted she had never been that nervous in her life.

"It was so stressful. I've never been more nervous in my life," the Million Dollar Secret winner said.

Million Dollar Secret winner Cara shares what formed her final game plan

In the Million Dollar Secret season 1 finale, the final three contestants participated in a time-based needle challenge that would have a huge impact on the finale "Endgame" challenge.

Cara finished first and earned the opportunity to go in second. When she learned that Corey finished second and was going in first in the "Endgame" challenge, she tried to bring his attention to herself and made him believe that she was the millionaire.

The Million Dollar Secret star was hoping that after getting this information, Corey would swap his case with hers to get the million dollars in his corner. She would then re-swap the cases to get the prize money back in her court. Her plan worked, and she was crowned the winner of the season.

Looking at the episode as a whole, Cara’s winning strategy began to take shape early on, after Sam and Corey won a challenge and earned a valuable clue about the identity of the current millionaire.

After getting the clue that mentioned the millionaire having two sisters, Sam had a conversation with Cara and nonchalantly asked her how many sisters she had.

Although unaware of the exact clue, Cara later revealed in her TV Guide interview that the question raised her suspicions. Sensing that the clue might involve her family, she decided to throw them off—intentionally lying and saying she had only one sister, when in fact, she has two.

Later in the episode, when Corey went downstairs to get the information for the endgame, Cara once again had a conversation with Sam.

Cara shared that during their second conversation, she believed that Sam had caught on her previous lie and was suspecting her of being the millionaire. However, when Sam casually mentioned Corey planning to take the box from her, she realized that Sam was in the dark.

From there, the In-N-Out cook shifted focus to Corey, trusting her read on him and using that insight to make her final winning move.

"Sam and I were having a conversation upstairs, and I still thought she knew I had two sisters. I still thought she was like, ready to cut me. And then she had mentioned, like, Corey is gonna take the box from me. And I was like, 'Well, why wouldn't he take it from me?' She's like, 'What do you mean?' And right then I was like, 'Oh my gosh. She has no idea,'" she said.

The Million Dollar Secret winner continued:

"Like, OK, now my mind's boggling, and I'm taking her advice, but I had to remember now I know Corey knows I have it. He's doing such a good job pretending he's going for Sam, but I know him better than that, and that was ultimately, who knows who better. And he thought he played me, but ultimately it worked out in my favor."

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-8 are available on Netflix.

