"I wanna find my own Princess charming" - Love on the Spectrum star Pari comments on her potential partner

Love on the Spectrum season 3 contestant Pari made her debut in episode 3. During her introductory interview, Pari opened up about her deep love for trains and her lifelong passion for them. She also spoke candidly about her mother’s ongoing breast cancer diagnosis, sharing how she strives to lift her mom’s spirits through her positive attitude.

Ad

When asked about her love life, the Love on the Spectrum contestants shared that she had dated a guy before who was also on the Spectrum. However, she noted that she might be into girls and was hoping to find her "Princess Charming" through the experience.

"I have [dated] once. Back in high school, I did date a boy. He was also on the spectrum. But then I realized I might also be into girls too. So I really want to try dating one, as I've never had that experience before. I wanna find my own Princess Charming," she said.

Ad

Trending

Love on the Spectrum star Pari talks about her love for trains, her mom, and her potential date partner

Ad

22-year-old Pari made her show debut with Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 3. During her introductory interview, she wore a purple T-shirt featuring a train print and shared her deep love and passion for trains.

Staying on the topic of trains, Pari shared her deep affection for the MBTA (Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority), affectionately known as “the T.”

She revealed that it’s one of her special interests, explaining that her love for it runs so deep because it gives her a sense of freedom and independence—and, in many ways, serves as a form of therapy.

Ad

Pari went on to give a tour of her train-themed room called "Pari Station." She showed her train posters, collectables, and an MBTA-based "T wand" that she noted was "very special" to her.

"I don't leave the house without [T wand]. It is my lucky charm and my go-to accessory. I got MBTA notebook and pens. And our T coaster," she added.

Ad

When asked if she had dated before, Love on the Spectrum star replied that she had. In the past, she shared, she had dated a guy on the spectrum, however, she later realised that she might also be into girls. She was hoping to find her "Princess Charming" through the show experience.

Ad

Pari lives with her mother, Esme, in Boston, Massachusetts. She expressed how deeply connected she is to her mom, describing their close bond and how much she loves her. Pari also opened up about Esme’s breast cancer diagnosis, sharing how she does her best to lift her mother’s spirits with her positivity.

"She's been there for me through, like, all of my toughest and happiest moments. She does have, um, breast cancer right now, but she is on treatment. So I'm hoping that she can be around, stay well for a while, and just staying positive and healthy is the best thing you can do. And I try to keep her spirits up with my positivity," Pari shared.

Ad

Following her introductory interview, Pari sat down with her mother, who asked her about her upcoming date. In response, Pari shared that she was excited about the date and hoped that her partner would be very kind, accepting, and share her love for trains.

Gently offering advice, Esme reminded her that not everyone would be as passionate about trains. She encouraged Pari to be mindful of her date’s interests as well and to engage in conversations about things they enjoy too.

Ad

In response, the Love on the Spectrum star agreed, saying she’d be mindful of other people's passions as long as they were willing to ride with her at least sometimes, and they don't force her to drive in Boston.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More