"I didn't want to lie about how I felt" — Married At First Sight Australia's Teejay makes feelings clear on his split with Beth before Final Vows

Beth and Teejay, who joined Married At First Sight Australia as latecomers, appeared to have had a strong connection from their wedding day. However, as the experiment progressed, Beth began to feel that her efforts to deepen their bond were not being reciprocated. Teejay later confirmed that his feelings had not developed into a romantic connection, leading to the difficult decision to part ways.

Teejay addressed his decision to end his relationship with Beth before the Married At First Sight Australia Final Vows, explaining that he did not want to mislead her about his feelings. Talking to 9Entertainment on March 31, 2025, he stated:

"But I didn’t want to lie about how I felt and string her along."

Teejay and Beth end their relationship before Final Vows on Married At First Sight Australia

Beth's decision to walk away before Final Vows

Beth ultimately chose to leave Married At First Sight Australia before the Final Vows, believing that she had already received her answer regarding their relationship. She told Teejay:

"I don't want to stand there, put on another dress like I did on my wedding day, pour my heart out to you, pour my emotions out to you for you to just reject me again."

Beth said that even though she was trying to work on their relationship, she didn't feel like Teejay was emotionally committed. She realized that fighting to make the relationship work was no longer a possibility and said:

"After weeks of trying, I realised I didn't want to force things."

Her decision reflected her understanding that a one-sided relationship would not lead to long-term success. Teejay responded by acknowledging Beth’s feelings and the difficulty of their situation.

"I understand it's hard to hear that the person you've spent seven weeks with doesn't see a future outside the experiment," he said.

He said that even though they had a great friendship, he did not believe that there was romantic potential in their relationship for it to move forward.

Teejay reflects on the end of their relationship

Following their split, Teejay reflected on the relationship and the reasons it did not work out. He explained:

"I was struggling to differentiate if this was a really strong friendship or a relationship."

He noted that while he valued Beth and their time together, he ultimately realized that his feelings were not progressing romantically. Despite the breakup, Teejay expressed hope that he and Beth could maintain a friendship.

"I'd hate to not have her as part of my life," he said.

However, Beth appeared to have a different perspective on their future dynamic, choosing to move forward with a focus on herself rather than maintaining ties with Teejay.

Beth said that although the relationship didn't last, her time on the show had opened her eyes, insisting that she is "ready to take on the world now." She went on to say that although the relationship did not work out as planned, the exercise taught her about what she needed for the future.

Teejay and Beth's relationship also came to an end shortly before the Married At First Sight Australia Final Vows, with Beth choosing to leave instead of going on in what she believed was a one-sided endeavor. Teejay, though appreciative of her choice, assured her that his emotions had not evolved into a romantic connection.

See how the journey unfolds as Married At First Sight Australia's Final Vows continues Monday at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

