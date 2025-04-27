“I want to skydive”—American Idol judge Jelly Roll discusses his weight loss journey

American Idol guest judge Jelly Roll recently opened up about his weight loss journey. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 24, 2025, the host talked about the "hard work" and "discipline" the rapper incorporated in his routine.

Ad

Jelly Roll shared about his desires after his weight loss, stating:

"I want to skydive, I want to ride a roller coaster, I want to ride a bull."

For the unversed, the ongoing season 23 of American Idol took its Top 24 singers to their signature Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii to sift out the Top 20 by public votes. The contestants were reduced down to Top 14. Jelly Roll, the artist in residence, was present throughout this phase and provided his guidance to the aspiring singers.

Ad

Trending

What American Idol guest judge Jelly Roll talked about on Jimmy Kimmel Live!?

Ad

Shedding light on how he worked on his diet, Jelly Roll stated that a lot of protein and vegetables helped him achieve the feat. He shared that he also had a regimen of walking and joked that he had lost an "entire Jimmy Kimmel."

He then mentioned the things he aspired to do now that he had reduced weight. He even joked that he knew he sounded crazy, but he felt like wrestling an alligator. Jelly also talked about his experience of mentoring the contestants of American Idol, whom he deemed "little Jelly babies". He added that he was having trouble when they were getting voted off.

Ad

Sharing about one such elimination, Jelly Roll said that he was taking it worse than they were taking it.

"One of them came off last week, and I'm like, sobbing, and she's like, I'm going to be OK. And I'm like, I'm so sorry! I just really love you."

The remaining contestants on American Idol season 23 and their performances as Top 14

Ad

1) Thunderstorm Artis

He sang I Love You by Billie Eilish in the last episode of American Idol.

2) Amanda Barise

She chose to perform Ain't No Way by Aretha Franklin.

3) Ché Chesterman

Jealous Guy by John Lennon was Ché's preference.

4) Filo Ebid

Adelle's Skyfall was what Filo bested in his Top 14 performance.

5) Canaan James Hill

He chose to sing a gospel called Stand by Donald Andrew McClurkin Jr.

6) Gabby Samone

Gabby sang Barbra Streisand's Don't Rain On My Parade made popular by the movie Funny Girl.

Ad

7) Mattie Pruitt

Mattie Pruitt presented her rendition of In the Stars by Benson Boone.

8) Josh King

Josh performed Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

9) Slater Nalley

Michael Jason Isabel's This Ain't It was Slater's choice of song.

10) John Foster

John sang Neon Moon by Brooks & Dunn.

11) Kolbi Jordan

Kolbi selected Chaka Khan's I'm Every Woman to perform in this episode.

12) Desmond Roberts

Desmond sang his rendition of Titanium by DJ David Guetta.

Ad

13) Jamal Roberts

In his Top 14 selection performance, Jamal Roberts chose to sing Try a Little Tenderness by Jimmy Campbell.

14) Breanna Nix

Queen's The Show Must Go On was Breanna's choice for the Top 14.

For more updates on American Idol season 23, fans can follow its official Instagram account, @americanidol.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More