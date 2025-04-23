"So deserving" — American Idol fans react as Mattie Pruitt advances to Top 14

American Idol season 23 continued on April 21, 2025, as the results of the Top 14 were revealed. Following the "Songs of Faith" themed episode the previous night, host Ryan Seacrest called each contestant forward one by one. Ten were confirmed safe through public votes and performed for celebration, while the remaining ten had to sing again in hopes of getting a judges’ save.

Mattie Pruitt, a 15-year-old from Eagleville, Tennessee, found out she was safe during the episode. Her performance the night before showed her singing talent and connection to the theme, helping her earn a spot in the Top 14. As the youngest contestant this season, she returned to the stage to sing In The Stars by Benson Boone.

Mattie has stood out since the start of the season. She shared that she comes from a blended family with 12 siblings and wants to represent her small hometown. Her audition was called a “full-circle moment” because her mother auditioned for American Idol while pregnant with her.

After the results were announced, fans took to X, reacting to Mattie’s advancement. Many expressed support and called her placement in the Top 14 “so deserving.”

"Mattie is so deserving of being in the top 14!" one fan commented.

"Mattie is sooo good. The youngins are my favorites! What a great song choice!" said a fan.

"I love Mattie’s voice. So unique & beautiful. The rasp!" wrote another fan.

"Wow, That was an incredible performance by mattie pruitt, She is amazing tonight," read a tweet.

A few American Idol fans called Mattie one of their "favorites" of the season.

"Good luck picking a winner on @AmericanIdol this year. This might be some of the best talent I have seen on American Idol. Mattie & Filo gotta be the favorites at the moment," wrote a fan.

"I love Mattie def one of my favs this season she so tea," tweeted another fan.

"Mattie has the voice, she is going to be a huge star," said a user.

"I love Mattie! She’s so good and it just shocks me how young she is," commented another user.

Highlights from American Idol’s Top 14 results episode

Mattie Pruitt, who turned 16 just days before the episode, secured her place in the American Idol Top 14 after America’s vote. Following the announcement, she performed In The Stars, marking a full-circle moment in her journey on the show. The judges smiled throughout her performance, and Mattie shared her excitement after singing.

During the results show, other contestants who advanced based on votes included Kolbi Jordan, Thunderstorm Artis, Filo, John Foster, Canaan James Hill, Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, Slater Nally, and Gabby Samone. The bottom 10 had to perform again, and the judges selected Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Che Chesterman, and Amanda Barise to complete the Top 14.

Mattie previously revealed that her love for music began with singing the national anthem at local events. Although she once described herself as shy, hiding under tables as a child, she has grown into someone who performs on national television.

In an earlier interview with WKRN-TV in March 2025, she talked about her hometown Eagleville, which has only one stoplight,

“It’s really great to represent my town, because it’s a very small town,” Mattie shared.

The Top 14 will now prepare for the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol, airing April 27, 2025.

