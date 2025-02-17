"I wish I didn't" – The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo regrets inviting Karen Huger to the White House

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, the first segment of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion aired. It had significant disclosures and heated arguments. Wendy Osefo's regret for inviting Karen Huger to the White House just days before learning that Huger had mocked her was one of the pivotal moments.

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Osefo if she regretted extending the invitation, to which she responded:

“Yes, I wish I didn’t, I do regret it if I’m being honest.”

Beyond this altercation, The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion touched on several other significant subjects, such as the drama surrounding Mia Thornton's birthday trip, Ashley Darby and Mia Thornton's divorce updates, and Karen Huger's absence because she checked herself into a rehabilitation facility.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Wendy Osefo and Karen Huger’s White House controversy

During The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Andy Cohen asked Wendy Osefo about her decision to invite Karen Huger to the White House before learning of her comments. Osefo admitted that she regretted the decision, saying she wished she hadn’t and was being honest about her feelings.

This came after Stacy Rusch revealed that Huger had referred to Osefo as "self-involved" and "not a girl’s girl." Osefo explained why she believed Rusch, stating,

“Yeah, because what reason does Stacy have to lie that will cause more friction for her in the group? So yeah, I believed what Stacy said.”

However, Keirna Stewart questioned the timing of Rusch’s revelation, saying:

“The only thing I would say about that though Stacy is that I didn’t think it was kind that you actually waited until you and Karen’s relationship was kind of going south to bring that to Wendy.”

Rusch defended her decision, clarifying that it was more than just a matter of not getting along. She explained that she had supported Karen when Nia and Jacqueline were mocking her, but months later, Karen didn’t stand by her. As a result, Rusch chose to speak the truth at that time.

Osefo then shared another revelation, stating that Huger had previously warned her about Rusch.

“And funny enough, when Stacy was joining the group, I haven’t told you this, Karen told me to be careful of the woman that’s coming into the group because she’s really smart and she’s really educated,” Osefo said.

Everything else that happened in The Real Housewives of Potomac episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion also addressed several other significant moments from the season. The absence of Karen Huger was one of the main subjects. Before her sentencing hearing, Huger, who was recently involved in a drunk driving incident, checked herself into a rehabilitation facility. She informed the cast in a pre-recorded video message,

“As you noticed, I’m not there. I am going away to a treatment center to address taking antidepressants and drinking. I want to get to the bottom of it.”

Huger also declared that "Karen Huger is enough" and that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac in her typical role. She continued by expressing her gratitude to Andy Cohen, Keirna Stewart, Gizelle Bryant, and former cast member Candiace Dillard Bassett for their support.

Another major development in The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion was Wendy Osefo’s shifting friendships. She made amends with Gizelle Bryant while separating from Karen Huger. The two disclosed that they had a two-hour talk to resolve old problems. Bryant reminded Osefo that she had warned her multiple times about Huger’s behavior.

Jassi Rideaux also addressed rumors about her relationship with NFL player Darius Harris. During the season, speculation arose that Harris was in another relationship when Rideaux began dating him. Andy Cohen questioned her about the situation, noting that Harris had been linked to another woman. Rideaux denied any wrongdoing, stating:

“I never knew that Harris was in a relationship. He never posted pictures with a girlfriend.”

She insisted that she was not a “side chick” and that Harris never claimed to be with the other woman.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion part 2 is set to air next Sunday on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

