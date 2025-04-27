"If I wanted Tony, I could have had him already" - Battle Camp star Gabi Butler clears relationship status with costar

Cheer docuseries star Gabi Butler recently appeared on Battle Camp, which premiered on Netflix on April 23. Despite knowing she had a boyfriend, The Mole star Tony Castellanos tried to establish a flirtatious relationship with her, and was devastated after her elimination.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, published on April 23, Gabi opened up on her relationship with Tony and shared that while he did contact her after the show, it didn't turn into a romantic connection.

The Battle Camp star noted that if she wanted to have Tony, she would have had him already. However, after being single, coming out of the show, she explained she is being "super picky" with her next boyfriend.

Gabi further added that while she doesn't think she could date Tony, she shared that she loved him as a person and had a special place in her heart for him.

"In regards to dating, I am actually single right now, and it’s staying that way. If I wanted Tony, I could have had him already. Listen, I’m being super picky with my next guy. Tony, love him as a person. Don't think I could date Tony though. But he does have a special place in my heart for sure," she said.

Battle Camp star Gabi Butler reveals that co-star Tony Castellanos contacted her a day after her elimination

Battle Camp premiered on Netflix on April 23, bringing together several stars from the streamer's reality show lineup to compete in intense physical and mental challenges for a chance to win the $250,000 prize.

Gabi, who was part of the Wolves Camp, impressed her fellow contestants with her impressive athleticism and established herself as one of the toughest players in the lineup.

As the episodes went on, Eagles team member Tony grew affectionate towards Gabi and even flirted with her despite her constantly reminding him that she had a boyfriend.

Unfortunately, at the start of episode 4, despite having just one spot on the Wheel of Misfortune, Gabi was unlucky eliminated when the pointer stopped at her name.

Meanwhile, Tony, who had four spots on the wheel, was visibly hurt upon her elimination. The next morning, he felt that he couldn't continue in the show anymore and self-eliminated himself later in the episode.

In her interview with Netflix Tudum, Gabi shared that even though Toni lives just 10 minutes away from her, she hasn't seen him since her Battle Camp elimination.

Additionally, she revealed that Tony contacted her on Instagram the morning after her elimination, telling her he had self-eliminated because of her.

"Tony lives 10 minutes from me. Literally. 10 minutes from me. I haven’t seen this man since he was sobbing [when I was eliminated]" she shared.

The Battle Camp star added:

"Tony followed me on Instagram the next day when I was about to fly home. I was like, “Tony, you aren’t supposed to have your phone. What’s going on?” And he was like, “Yeah, I kind of left.” Before my elimination, he said, “If you get kicked off, I'm leaving.” I said, “No, you’re not.”

Gabi added that the two had a few conversations after they came home from their elimination. However, in terms of dating, she revealed that she was single at the moment and was planning on being that way for some time.

Cheer docuseries star noted that she could have had Tony if she wanted to, but she is being very picky with her next boyfriend.

Battle Camp episodes 1-10 are available on Netflix.

