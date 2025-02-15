"Impact over intention"— RuPaul's Drag Race Hormona Lisa on trans representation and body diversity in fandom

The discussion surrounding trans representation and body diversity in RuPaul's Drag Race fandom has been highlighted by season 17 contestant Hormona Lisa. In a February 14, 2025, interview with Collider, days later after elimination, she addressed a social media post she made about being excluded from certain fan compilations featuring past trans contestants.

When asked why she believed this exclusion occurred, she responded,

"I don't think the intention was to exclude me or other people with my similar to my body type. However, I think impact over intention is important."

Hormona shared that while she personally was not significantly affected, she recognized the potential impact on younger trans individuals who may internalize exclusionary narratives.

Hormona Lisa's insights on body representation and inclusion in the RuPaul's Drag Race community

The role of representation in Drag Race and the fandom

RuPaul's Drag Race has featured numerous trans contestants over the years, each bringing their own perspectives and experiences to the competition. Hormona acknowledged the progress that has been made but also pointed out the importance of broader representation, particularly in the way the fandom engages with trans queens.

"You can also say that [existing trans contestants] are great representation and still point out that there needs to be more representation there," she explained.

She noted that while fans often highlight trans queens with certain body types, others who do not fit conventional aesthetic standards may be overlooked. This issue extends beyond individual contestants, as it reflects broader societal perceptions of trans visibility.

Hormona emphasized that representation should not be limited to specific physical appearances, as this can shape public understanding of who is recognized and validated within the drag and trans communities.

Examining the effects of exclusion

Hormona explained that while the intention behind the exclusion may not have been deliberate, the effect it has on viewers—particularly younger trans individuals—should be considered. She stated,

"There's young trans people that are going to see this, and they're going to think, if I'm not a model body type, and you know, hot, blah, blah, blah, then I'm not valid as a trans person."

She reaffirmed that while she did not feel lessened by the exclusion, what the implications are for those still in the process of figuring out their identity is important. She called out to fans and creators alike to be more aware of the messages they promote, whether through social media updates or fan edits.

Aside from this particular example, the RuPaul's Drag Race star highlighted the role of online platforms in influencing views on drag and trans identity. Prioritizing certain looks, the fandom potentially reinforces restrictive ideals, making it more difficult for individuals who deviate from such imagery to be as represented.

Encouraging a more inclusive perspective

While addressing this topic, Hormona noted that conversations around representation do not need to be antagonistic. She explained,

"And there's a way, like I said in the post, I love all these people, they're great representation."

Rather than focusing on fault, she encouraged fans to think critically about their engagement with content and how it contributes to visibility. She also expressed her appreciation for the representation that does exist but advocated for a more inclusive approach.

Don't miss new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, airing every Friday at 8 pm ET on MTV. Tune in to see the latest challenges, runway looks, and fierce competition on RuPaul's Drag Race.

