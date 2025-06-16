In my opinion, the welcome Baddies Africa star Choco Brown received couldn't have been more on-brand

Baddies Africa released episode 6 on June 15, 2025. The segment saw Natalie Nunn introduce Choco Brown to the existing cast members as the newest addition to the show. The initial introductions and chats seemed fairly pleasant and civil, as most of the ladies made an effort to get to know Choco Brown and make her feel welcome. However, it did not take long for things to take a drastic turn.

Halfway into the episode, Diamond The Body, also known as Diamond, one of the original cast members of the Zeus show, learned that she had to share her bedroom with the newbie since hers was the only room with an extra bed. Diamond, however, was against the plan, and clearly expressed her dissatisfaction.

Despite her protest, Choco Brown knocked on Diamond's door toward the end of the Baddies Africa episode. Diamond, who was already frustrated with having to share her room, lost her calm when she saw Choco Brown come with Badd Dolly, her "opp" or opponent.

Almost immediately, Diamond and Badd Dolly started throwing fists at each other. However, things took a turn when Diamond punched Choco Brown in the eye for bringing Badd Dolly along. It led to another fistfight, which was Choco Brown's first brawl of the season.

If you ask me, Choco Brown could not have asked for a more on-brand welcome to the show. If there is one thing the Baddies franchise capitalizes on, it is physical altercations, and Choco Brown got a taste of it in her debut episode.

According to me, the entire franchise lacks content, and I, quite frankly, question the representation of women on this show. All the show does is promote violence and harmful conflicts, turning itself more into a fight club than a show about women dominating the world.

However, since that is all the show embodies, Choco Brown's welcome seemed just right. She not only fought but also created a hostile relationship with someone, a narrative archetype that would lead to future altercations.

"I'm gonna give you trouble every single time" — Baddies Africa star Choco Brown on holding a grudge against Diamond

Choco Brown, in her introduction tape, revealed she was from Nigeria and described herself as a "100% bad black b**ch," giving herself the title of the "real African queen." The comment rubbed Elsie K the wrong way because she, too, was from Africa. It created a tense moment in which both felt like they were competing against each other for the spotlight.

That small interaction alone showed how competitive the ladies were, as each tried to outperform the other to secure as much screen time as possible.

In another segment of the Baddies Africa episode, Diamond was told that she had to share her room with Choco Brown. Diamond was shocked, and she protested against the decision.

"I don't know what y'all got going on, but nobody's taking my room. And I'm not sharing a room either. That's my room," the cast member clarified.

Soon after, viewers saw Badd Dolly walking Choco Brown to Diamond's room, taking Diamond by surprise. As soon as Diamond saw Badd Dolly, she punched her in the face. One thing led to another, and eventually, it turned into a full-blown fistfight. Choco Brown, the newbie, watched from the sidelines.

Badd Dolly admitted that she walked the newcomer to Diamond's room just to provoke the latter. Diamond, who fell prey to her tactics, punched Choco Brown in the eye, assuming she intentionally came to her room with Badd Dolly. Meanwhile, Choco Brown held her eye and tried to process the turn of events, noting she played no part in Diamond and Badd Dolly's feud.

If you ask me, the surprise punch Choco Brown received is the perfect example to define what the show is all about. The ladies on the cast of Baddies Africa are known for being harmfully violent. It is a trait that is expected of them and Choco Brown learned that on her first day on the show. In my opinion, there could not have been a better way to welcome her.

The Baddies Africa newbie felt cornered and challenged Diamond to a fight. In just one punch, Choco Brown learned what she was in for, and she quickly acclimatized herself to her surroundings.

Security had to intervene and separate the ladies from hurting each other any further. In my opinion, Choco Brown could not have asked for a better welcome. Her brawl with Diamond was not only on-brand, but it also made her look like a true 'Baddie.'

The only thing the fight created was rivalry between the two; a rivalry that is not going to subside anytime soon. To think more logically, the brawl between the two Baddies Africa stars helped thicken the plot of the show and give the newbie a storyline for future episodes. This again, is on-brand because grudges and rivalries form the crux of interpersonal relationships.

While speaking to the Baddies Africa confessional, Choco Brown said:

"Now it's time for trouble and I'm gonna give you [Diamond] trouble every single time until you apologize for sneaking me for no d*mn reason."

I know the apology will never come, and the storyline will continue. Thus, I can firmly conclude that Choco Brown's first day gave her a true and all-encompassing experience of what the show is all about.

Baddies Africa episodes can be streamed on Zeus.

