"Inexcusable and awful" — The Amazing Race star Jonathan apologizes for his past behavior towards Ana

Season 37 of The Amazing Race ended on May 15, 2025, with Jack and Carson winning the race. Jonathan and Ana Towns came in third and missed out on the $1 million prize.

Jonathan faced criticism from fans for how he spoke to his wife during the show, calling her a "terrible partner" and telling her to "stop whining" during a challenge. The couple also runs a YouTube channel called The Road Less Traveled.

They uploaded a video on May 14, 2025, where Jonathan addressed his controversial moments. He apologized to his spouse, claiming that she was indeed a "great partner" to have during season 37 of The Amazing Race.

“I called you a terrible partner, which is inexcusable and awful,” stated Jonathan.

The incident of Jonathan calling Ana a bad partner happened during the May 7 episode, when the couple struggled with navigation and fell behind other couples.

This resulted in Ana telling the father of her two children that he was being mean to her. After the episode aired, many fans left comments expressing their frustration regarding Jonathan's behavior.

The Amazing Race star Jonathan calls his wife the MVP of the team

Further in the May 14th YouTube video, Jonathan took the opportunity to not only apologize but also praise his wife. He acknowledged Ana for stepping out of her comfort zone by participating in The Amazing Race. He appreciated how Ana wasn't used to competitive environments, but she still kept up with the other contestants despite the challenges.

Jonathan also recognized that Ana had to deal with his unpredictable behavior and anger during the race, and he admired her for handling it well. He appreciated her strength and resilience during these unpredictable times, even calling her the MVP of their self-dubbed team, Fast and Furious.

“She [Ana] comes from nothing, essentially. She has not been exposed to any of this stuff. And she has never been placed in a competitive environment,” stated Jonathan.

As mentioned earlier, Jonathan faced criticism for his behavior during The Amazing Race due to his rough treatment of Ana. In their previous YouTube video uploaded on May 8, Jonathan and Ana revealed that they were also concerned about Jonathan's behavior during filming. After seeking professional help, Jonathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

He explained that the stress and lack of control during the show triggered his condition, making it hard for him to manage his emotions and be supportive. Jonathan noted that people like him often rely on routines to regulate their emotions, but the unpredictable nature of The Amazing Race made it difficult for him to maintain those routines.

“When I’m on The Race, unlike when I’m at home, I cannot control the external factors. I have no control – my routines are completely non-existent," stated Jonathan in the previous video.

Again addressing the issue on their May 14 video, Jonathan took responsibility for his behavior in the May 7 episode, acknowledging that it was wrong to direct his anger at his wife.

He accepted that his past experiences and autism diagnosis didn't justify his actions. Jonathan emphasized that he was fully accountable for managing his anger and choosing how to express it.

The Amazing Race season 37 concluded with gamer friends Jack and Carson winning the $1 million prize.

