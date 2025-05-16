"SO DESERVED!!"— The Amazing Race fans react to Carson and Jack winning the season 37 finale

The Amazing Race season 37 aired part 2 of the finale this week on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The episode saw the final three teams — Jack and Carson, Han and Holden, and Jonathan and Ana compete to be the winners of the current season as they flew to Miami, Florida, for the final leg of the race.

The teams competed in a Miami Scramble, consisting of three challenges, followed by a task in the Calle Ocho Park Domino Park. The teams then went to the Ice Palace Film Studios before making their way to the finish line at the LoanDepot Park. Carson and Jack were the first team to greet Phil at the finish line and became the winners of The Amazing Race season 37.

Fans of the CBS reality show commented on the results of the finale and were ecstatic to see Carson and Jack win the show and walk away with $1 million. One person wrote on X:

"JACK AND CARSON WON THE AMAZING RACE SO DESERVED!!"

"So incredibly happy for Carson & Jack. They were such a strong team and had such a fun energy the entire time. They’ll be great ambassadors for the show and I couldn’t be more proud of them. Representing for queer nerds everywhere," a fan commented.

"CARSON AND JACK PULLED IT OFF THEY WON THE AMAZING RACE YESSSSSS SO HAPPY FOR THEM," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 were happy that Carson and Jack beat Jonathan and Ana:

"So happy Carson & Jack won #AmazingRace. Won 5 legs & a very positive team. I’m also happy they beat Jonathan & Ana. A very satisfying ending," a person wrote.

"You need to give Carson and Jack their own travel show. They are absolutely ratings GOLD! I giggled with glee at their reaction to the arrow challenge and have love their pure joy and kindness! GIVE THEM A SHOW!" a fan commented.

"Jack and Carson my beginning winners picks actually winning #AmazingRace just made me dance of happiness!! As long as it isn't negative Nancy holden or Jonathan Johnathon, I don't care," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"Lmao this whole season was so setup for Carson and Jack to win. Suspiciously every time they weren’t in the front, somehow another team would astronomically screw up a simple task and they would pass them up and get first. Literally. Every Single. Episode," a person wrote.

"So happy Jack and Carson won!! Love when good things happen to good people. Their 3 hour and 1.5 hour comebacks this season was amazing and a testament to their positive outlook and teamwork," a fan commented.

"We slay dragons together"— Jack comments on winning The Amazing Race season 37 with Carson

After being announced as the winners of The Amazing Race season 37, Jack and Carson commented on their victory. Jack stated that he felt like the luckiest person on the planet and said that he was overwhelmed. However, the cast member noted that being able to win the race with his best was the "most magical thing ever."

Carson also commented on the same and said that they had a blast every step of the way. He praised Jack and said he couldn't have asked for anyone as "amazing" as Jack in his life and as his partner on The Amazing Race. He added that being on the CBS show reminded him "how much of a gift" Jack was in his life.

"We slay dragons together. We are nerds. We go on these adventures all the time in our heads, and to be able to do it in real life is unreal," Jack said.

Jack added that he couldn't have imagined a "more perfect" part of their story and said that he felt that they understood each other and themselves better after the show. The season 37 winners said that they became the heroes that they used to play in their hearts.

Fans online reacted to Jack and Carson taking home the $1 million prize and celebrated the best friends' victory.

All episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 can be streamed on Paramount+.

