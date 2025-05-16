"Jonathan was abusive"— The Amazing Race fans react to Ana saying they were "really hard on each other"

In The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11, the teams reflected upon their journeys ahead of the finale as they headed to Portugal. As they read out their clues and got ready to go to the airport, Jonathan and Ana spoke about the upcoming leg and recalled the previous one.

Ana noted that while the upcoming leg was extremely important, she noted what the team needed to do differently to ensure their position in the finale. She said the two of them had been "really hard on each other," but fans online disagreed. They felt Jonathan was the one whose behavior was horrible towards her.

While chiming in on their relationship's dynamics online, one person wrote on X:

"“We were really hard on each other”. No, Ana, Jonathan was abusive to you."

""We were really hard on each other." Or Jonathan was mean & Ana was tolerant," a fan commented.

"I'm all for not breaking the fourth wall, but the way Jonathan speaks to Ana is absolutely insane and hard to watch. As a producer in the car with them, I wouldn't have been able to just sit there and listen to him berate her. Enough of this," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 recalled Jonathan's behavior towards Ana so far on the show and were critical of the male cast member.

"Johnathan is the worst human I have ever watched on #TheAmazingRace. What a toxic man baby. Ana is a sweetheart and he gaslights her every leg into thinking she is the problem, when it is 100% him. Ana, you need to run. It will never get better with him," a person wrote.

"You can see it on Ana's Face, she's at the point of tears & Johnathan has just had the shit face since this began. He only opens his mouth to chastise her, I hope she gets the picture when watching at home. They are like Oil & Water...they just don't mix," a fan commented.

"I sincerely hope Jonathan watches this show so he can see how horribly he treated Ana throughout this race. He needs to change his ways," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"I hope as Jonathan watches their time on the #AmazingRace, he’ll realize what an as$ he’s been the entire time to Ana. Need a huge apology or she should put him out on the street," a person wrote.

"Jonathan has been the most despicable partner I've ever seen on the show with the nastiest behavior. And this is what he does on national tv. I can't imagine the amount of mental abuse Ana goes through on a daily basis with this j*erk. Ana please, leave him," a fan commented.

"In the last leg, we were really hard on each other"— The Amazing Race season 37 star Ana chimes in on her and Jonathan's journey

At the beginning of The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11, the teams learned they needed to fly to Portugal for the next leg of the race.

As they read their cuecard, which told them about their upcoming trip, they discovered they would take part in the first-ever Valet Roulette to win their car for the leg. The Amazing Race season 37 star Ana commented on their upcoming journey. She said that there was "obviously" a little bit anxiety going into the leg because it would decide who the final three were.

"In the last leg, we were really hard on each other, and we can't let that happen," she added.

Ana further said the married couple was on The Amazing Race season 37 to prove to themselves that they could do anything together as a team. She also noted they wanted to take home the "big prize" to their children, and called it the "biggest goal."

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 commented on Ana's statements about Jonathan and her time on the show so far, and noted that they were not "hard" on each other, but that he was the problem.

The Amazing Race season 37 finale is currently underway. Keep watching on CBS to see which team takes home the prize.

