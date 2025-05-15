“Successfully gaslit”— The Amazing Race fans react to Ana excusing Jonathan’s shocking behavior

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11 aired on May 14. Titled My Knight in Shining Armour, it followed the final four teams racing in Portugal. Some teams struggled with directions, while others stayed ahead.

Jonathan and Ana fell behind due to poor navigation. Carson and Jack finished first, followed by Han and Holden. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, not revealing whether Alyssa and Josiah or Jonathan and Ana made it to the finale or who was eliminated.

Whenever Jonathan and Ana faced hardships with their challenges or with the roads, the former blamed Ana for it. At one instance, he even stopped giving her the directions she needed as the driver, asked her to stop, and took over the wheel.

While Ana didn't think that their's was a faulty dynamic, fans of The Amazing Race on X did. They came to react to her repeatedly excusing his behavior.

"Ana finding the way Jonathan treats her on #TheAmazingRace funny is truly sad. She’s been successfully gaslit by a terrible human that she deserves this. Sorry, but being on the autism spectrum doesn’t excuse this amount of terrible behavior towards someone you claim to love," a fan said.

"Jonathan is obviously the asshole here, but it'll be sad if Ana doesn't have the self-respect to dump his ass. Because if he's willing to treat her like this in front of people while cameras are on, I guarantee you he treats her even worse in private," said another.

"Ana is delulu sunshine to Jonathan's annoying storm cloud," added a third.

"NO ANA THIS BEHAVIOR HAS BEEN HAPPENING THE ENTIRE RACE SNAP OUT OF IT PLEASE!!" commented another.

Fans of The Amazing Race urged Ana to take action against Jonathan's behavior, some even asked her to leave him.

"I’m so speechless right now…my words wouldn’t be pretty at all. Hope Ana is watching and realizes the big baby she has for a husband and LEAVES him!" an X user wrote.

"How does Ana put up with that a-hole every day? I can't stand 5 minutes! Hopefully she'll watch the show and get a wake-up call and divorce him," another user wrote.

"Ana, how in the hell do you stay with that clown. He is so demeaning and makes you feel like you are always wrong. You are perfect, don't listen to that pouting crybaby. You can do better," commented one.

"Finale of #TheAmazingRace tomorrow night. Saw on Ana’s IG she’s still with Jonathan. Sad to see it. We see her week after week be abused by this man. He needs a good throat punch. Anyone know of a good podcast that talks about this season?" wrote another.

What happened with Jonathan and Ana on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 11?

All The Amazing Race teams were on the same flight from France to Portugal. When they reached Portugal, they were asked to pick one of the five keys given to them. While some got lucky with automatic cars, Jonathan and Ana got a manual one. They then got the directions to reach their next destination, but they couldn't make sense of them.

Other teams, such as Han and Holden and Alyssa, and Josiah, discussed with their partners on how to get past the tough situation, but Jonathan and Ana didn't. The former was stressed about the situation, so he shut down. They didn't even agree on asking the locals for directions like the other teams did, but they eventually had to.

In their final challenge, Alyssa and Josiah, and Jonathan and Ana competed for the third position. They had to solve a puzzle made out of mosaic tiles, but a tile slipped out of Jonathan's hand, fell on the floor, and broke. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, without determining which of the two teams made it into The Amazing Race finale.

For more updates on The Amazing Race season 37, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @theamazingrace.

