"Put each other in boxes"— The Amazing Race 37's Mark shares how overcoming limits transformed his relationship with Brett

After their elimination during the France leg in episode 10 of The Amazing Race 37, Mark and Brett took time to reflect on how the competition reshaped their understanding of one another. Throughout the race, they came to realize how often they had defined each other by fixed roles in their relationship. In their post-elimination interview with RHAP on May 9, 2025, Mark explained,

“We put each other in boxes of what we can do and what our role is in the relationship, and the Amazing Race really taught us that, like we can both do everything.”

How The Amazing Race 37 changed Mark and Brett’s dynamic

Discovering strengths outside assigned roles

Early in The Amazing Race, both Mark and Brett relied on their usual division of responsibilities.

“We came in being like, all right if it’s a detail orient detail like challenge, Mark’s going to be the better one. Heights, obviously, me like things like that,” Brett recalled.

However, as the race progressed, their performances began to challenge those assumptions. Brett explained that he realized he was capable in areas they had originally assigned to Mark, including handling details and tasks involving physical skill, such as the "foil" challenge, which both of them were able to complete. Mark noted how this shift impacted their dynamic.

“We learned that uh, we put ourselves in such being together for so long... What we can do and what our role is in the relationship,” Mark stated.

The Amazing Race star emphasized how moving away from fixed roles became a shared experience, describing the shift as "freeing," which allowed them to approach the race with greater flexibility and enjoyment.

Breaking personal limits through specific tasks

One turning point came during a physically demanding challenge involving the E-foil. Despite his discomfort in water, Mark decided to take it on.

“Something that Brett should have done. He’s a surfer, I do not like the water, and so... literally like just overcoming that challenge was such a huge deal,” he shared.

For Mark, participating in the task despite his reservations became a concrete example of stepping out of a perceived boundary. He went on to reflect on the emotional impact of that moment.

“I’m about to cry tears of joy right now thinking of it just because like being on the race we were like oh like yeah there’s things we can do that we like really stopped ourselves from doing just because we think that’s what our role is,” Mark recalled.

He mentioned that these moments helped redefine their expectations and opened the door to a more balanced partnership.

Learning from connection, not just competition

While they did not win, The Amazing Race duo viewed the experience as something greater than a contest. Brett acknowledged that one key takeaway from the race was the insight gained about themselves and each other, highlighting it as an important "thing" he took away from their time on the show.

“Million dollars is great but that feels like that’s the bigger thing,” Mark echoed.

They also spoke about the impact of interactions with fellow contestants. Mark reflected on their time with Ernest and Bridget, explaining that they had no regrets about that experience because the depth of what they went through helped them learn more about themselves as individuals and as a team.

“I feel very honored and blessed to have all those lessons and the relationships we made,” Brett concluded.

Catch The Amazing Race 37 Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

