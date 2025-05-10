"Just so frazzled"— The Amazing Race 37's Brett Hamby shares their experience getting lost and relying on strangers for directions

During their post-elimination interview with Parade for The Amazing Race 37, Brett Hamby and Mark Romain were asked about the decision to follow another team instead of getting directions. Brett explained how that moment unfolded, stating,

"At that point, we were just so frazzled. So we ended up asking another family."

The Amazing Race duo's confusion and urgency during the leg in France led them to rely heavily on local help after getting lost. Their account detailed how quick decisions, missed chances, and uncertain navigation affected their performance in one of the most crucial legs of the race.

Brett and Mark details getting lost and seeking help from locals during The Amazing Race 37

Getting lost in France

The navigation problems began after Brett and Mark completed the Detour, where they had built a stock in someone’s backyard. With limited access to direction and a competitive clock ticking, they decided to follow fellow racers Alyssa and Josiah rather than search for guidance. Brett recalled,

“We were just kind of in line waiting to ask for directions. And we were like, "We can't be doing this. Let's just follow that." We lost them. ”

Unfortunately, they lost sight of Alyssa and Josiah shortly after and were left disoriented in a small town with minimal signage. Mark added,

“We accidentally end up in the little town square where Han and Holden are. We're coming, they're leaving. We didn't even think to follow them because we were like, ‘That didn’t work already.’”

The Amazing Race duo's missed opportunity to track another team further illustrated the unpredictability of the situation. Self-driving in an unfamiliar region left the couple scrambling for solutions with few resources available.

Asking for help

Once they realized they could not continue without assistance, Brett and Mark approached several people for directions, though not all were cooperative. Brett explained,

“We asked three groups of people, and no one would give us directions.”

Left with few options, they eventually turned to a family with a baby, who offered help. The Amazing Race duo underscored that this moment of vulnerability showed how critical local interactions can be when teams fall off course.

Eventually, they encountered the same locals who had given directions to Han and Holden. That interaction allowed them to regain some clarity on their route, though valuable time had already been lost.

The emotional toll of being lost

Having risen from early struggles to strong mid-race placements, Brett and Mark entered the leg in France with confidence. However, the events that followed took an emotional toll. Mark acknowledged,

“This is the first leg where it felt like we were making poor decisions, and that was really, really hard. But I'd say one out of 10 legs isn't the worst. However, it's not the best time for it to happen.”

Their streak of solid placements ended abruptly due to navigation challenges and timing errors. Brett also described how the confusion built over time,

“Every time he would get in the car after getting the directions, he’d be like, ‘I got it, I got it, I got it.’ But then he’d get in and say, ‘I don’t know where I’m going.’”

The Amazing Race duo mentioned that this cycle of uncertainty added stress, making it harder for them to stay calm and effective. Their experience reflected the difficulty of balancing strategy, teamwork, and external factors under pressure.

Catch The Amazing Race 37 every Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on CBS.

