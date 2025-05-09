"Pushed to our limits" — The Amazing Race season 37 star Mark Romain shares how the race with Brett proves their strength as a team

After being eliminated in episode 10 of The Amazing Race season 37, Mark Romain shared a reflective message about his journey with teammate and husband Brett Hamby. Despite not making it to the final leg, Mark described the experience as transformative.

“The race changed our lives, we had far from an easy race and when pushed to our limits, we learned what we really are capable of,” he wrote on Instagram on May 9, 2025.

He mentioned that they had committed to giving their all on each leg of The Amazing Race and in doing so, discovered the depth of their teamwork and strength.

Mark’s post emphasizes growth through adversity

In his caption, Mark explained the commitment he and Brett made before the race even began:

“We told ourselves from the beginning if we didn’t win, we would run every leg of the race. And if we didn’t run every leg of the race we were going to be able to look back at how we ran the race and be proud of ourselves.”

He emphasized that while the results were out of their control, the effort they brought to each leg was not. The Amazing Race duo encountered emotional moments throughout the journey.

“We laughed, a lot, we cried, a lot, and we made lifelong memories, not only with each other, but with new friends we love deeply,” he shared.

He pointed to the bond they built with other contestants and how the race shaped their view of themselves and their relationships. Mark acknowledged that the competition revealed a new level of strength in their dynamic, explaining that he and Brett turned out to be "stronger" as a team than they had originally expected. He also pointed to the importance of perspective during difficult moments:

“The race taught us to remember to have fun and to meet the moment, because you CAN. There’s a lot of things you can’t control but these things you can."

The statement concluded with gratitude as Mark expressed appreciation for being part of The Amazing Race family and described the experience as planting a "seed" of belief in themselves.

The duo's elimination

Episode 10 of The Amazing Race began with teams flying into Frankfurt, Germany, and traveling by train to Strasbourg, France. Once there, they were instructed to drive themselves to the Council of Europe for their first clue. Most teams reached the location without major delays, but Brett and Mark encountered navigational difficulties and were significantly delayed in reaching the site.

After successfully answering a question at the Council of Europe, they proceeded to the Roadblock at Pont Couverts. The challenge involved water jousting in a Head-to-Head format. Mark participated on behalf of their team but lost the match, which resulted in a 10-minute penalty.

From there, the teams moved on to the cheese-identification task at La Cloche à Fromage. Brett and Mark completed the challenge shortly after another team used their Express Pass, keeping them in the race for the time being.

Brett and Mark picked the “For The Birds” Detour, where they had to build a bird’s nest structure. They finished it before some teams but got lost again on the way to the final Pit Stop at Table d’Orientation.

By the time they arrived, all other teams had already checked in. Host Phil Keoghan told them they were the last to arrive and had been eliminated.

Stream all the episodes of The Amazing Race anytime on Paramount+.

