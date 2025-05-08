"Not a safe bet": The Amazing Race season 37 star Ana shares how casting director selected her and Jonathan despite unclear odds

On March 8, The Amazing Race season 37 contestant Ana posted a photo alongside casting director Pollyanna Jacobs on Instagram. In the caption, Ana described how she and her husband, Jonathan, were chosen for the show despite limited background and a nontraditional relationship dynamic. She wrote:

"We were not a safe bet by any means, but she saw the potential there and she took a risk, and we are so happy that she did."

The post offered insight into their The Amazing Race season 37 casting experience and credited Jacobs for identifying something valuable in them early on.

Behind the casting choice that brought Ana and Jonathan to The Amazing Race

Ana reflects on the casting experience and credits Pollyanna Jacobs

In her March 8 Instagram post, Ana expressed gratitude to casting director Pollyanna Jacobs, calling her the person who made their journey on the show possible. The caption read:

“Fourteen months ago, we got a call that would change our lives forever. It was from a person with a beautiful and wholly unique name… Pollyanna.”

The Amazing Race star described the application process, acknowledging that their audition video did not stand out for the usual reasons. She continued:

“Having nothing to go on but a shoddy and very cringeworthy audition video, she did the difficult work to wade through the weird and confusing mess that is our relationship to find the story underneath.”

She emphasized that they did not appear to be an obvious fit for the race, yet Jacobs moved forward with them anyway. Ana described her as a casting producer who brought them out of "virtual anonymity" and praised her for being sincere, talented, and forward-thinking. Ana ended her post by thanking Jacobs for her faith in them and her role in their casting:

“Thank you for believing in us and for guiding us along on this extraordinary journey, but most of all, thank you for taking the time to find the good in us.”

Navigation issues on the latest episode

The remaining teams traveled from Germany to France in the May 7 episode of The Amazing Race season 37. Jonathan and Ana arrived at the Council of Europe just behind Han and Holden, with Carson and Jack. All three teams answered the required question correctly, identifying Bulgaria, Italy, Germany, and France as countries visited that are part of the Council of Europe.

At Pont Couverts, Jonathan faced off in the water jousting Roadblock. After losing to Carson in the first round, he defeated Josiah in the next, allowing them to move forward to the cheese identification task at La Cloche à Fromage.

They completed the cheese challenge and proceeded to Strasbourg Cathedral, where they received the Detour clue. Jonathan and Ana chose the Out To Dry Detour, which required washing garments. However, they continued to struggle with navigation. During one exchange in the car, Jonathan told Ana to "drive faster" and expressed frustration with her sense of direction.

Despite these issues, the team completed the task and reached the Pit Stop at Table D'Orientation. Jonathan and Ana checked in as Team #3, placing behind Carson and Jack, and Alyssa and Josiah. Their performance secured them a spot in the next leg of The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race season 37 can be streamed anytime on Paramount+.

